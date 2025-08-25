Mike Allen of Axios Claims He Visited ‘MAGA World’ and Reports They’re ‘Uncomfortable’ with Bolton Raid

'Who Is the Secretary of Agriculture?' Eric Swalwell Dies After Chomping a Burger...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Federal authorities raided the Maryland home of former U.S Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton last week. The search was reportedly tied to the mishandling of classified materials. Bolton is not well-liked on either side of the political aisle, but Democrats, seething in their hatred of Trump, put their dislike aside to pretend to care about his FBI raid. Enter Mike Allen of Axios. He wasn’t satisfied enough with fake Democrat concern, so he conveniently invented some Trump supporter concern as well.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Maybe ‘MAGA World’ is a place Allen visits when he naps.

It’s no surprise that real MAGA voters refuted Allen’s evidence-free wishcasting.

Would you look at that!

MAGA supporters on X were vocal in favor of the raid and shared their doubts that Allen was speaking the truth.

Inventing feelings? More like inventing people who don’t even exist.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

