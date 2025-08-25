Mike Allen of Axios Claims He Visited ‘MAGA World’ and Reports They’re ‘Uncomfortable’ with Bolton Raid

Federal authorities raided the Maryland home of former U.S Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton last week. The search was reportedly tied to the mishandling of classified materials. Bolton is not well-liked on either side of the political aisle, but Democrats, seething in their hatred of Trump, put their dislike aside to pretend to care about his FBI raid. Enter Mike Allen of Axios. He wasn’t satisfied enough with fake Democrat concern, so he conveniently invented some Trump supporter concern as well.

🚨JUST IN: AXIOS co-founder Mike Allen claims that the FBI raid on John Bolton's home made Donald Trump Republicans[MAGA] "Uncomfortable" pic.twitter.com/BVeyirP1Dh — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 25, 2025

MAGA World sounds like a great investment opportunity.



In the meantime, I will go out on a limb to speak for the majority of MAGA World and say we are just fine, if not thrilled, with the raid on John Bolton’s house. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) August 25, 2025

Maybe ‘MAGA World’ is a place Allen visits when he naps.

It’s no surprise that real MAGA voters refuted Allen’s evidence-free wishcasting.

If by "uncomfortable" he meant "giddy and overjoyed", then yep, I am super-duper-over-the-moon-uncomfortable!😃 — Right Off Mute (@RightOffMute) August 25, 2025

Same 🤣🤣🤣🤣 now I need moreeeeee 🤣🤣🤣 — Gwen (@Gwenny8346) August 25, 2025

Exactly!

We want more!!

😀 — Celeste 🇺🇸🌺 (@radiantamethyst) August 25, 2025

I came here to say essentially the same thing. 😆 — mom_av (@Best_MomEvver) August 25, 2025

Would you look at that!

MAGA supporters on X were vocal in favor of the raid and shared their doubts that Allen was speaking the truth.

Yeah, really uncomfortable, @axios and @mikeallen . Are you really insane or just pretending? If Bolton broke the law, he should be punished. What part of that has escaped your silly mind? MAGA people aren't uncomfortable with that; it's common sense. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 25, 2025

HE wasn't speaking with "MAGA World" he was speaking with "DC World" 🙄 — Potential Role Model (@ZenGhola_X) August 25, 2025

Name them, Michael. Because I have yet to see anyone from so-called "MAGA world" who's uncomfortable with this.



Also, what's so laughable aside from his false claim is that he concedes immediately after that there's potentially something to this raid beyond mere retribution. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 25, 2025

If conducting law enforcement investigations and raiding the homes and offices of people who have potentially committed crimes makes you uncomfortable, you may be complicit in supporting a lawless society. — 🇺🇸1776WeThePeople2024🇺🇸 (@1776AmPat1776) August 25, 2025

Axios out here inventing feelings for people they’ve never met. 😂 — Salt T (@Salt_T1) August 25, 2025

Inventing feelings? More like inventing people who don’t even exist.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

