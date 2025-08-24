Erasing Crime: Zohran Mamdani to Reportedly End Misdemeanor Charges in NYC If Elected...
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Will Redraw Its District Map - Thanks, Gavin Newsom and Shortsighted Democrats!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The red state redistricting backlash to Governor Gavin Newsom’s California gerrymandering backlash to the recent Texas redistricting plan has begun. It’s too funny! We’ve already told you about Kansas wanting to eliminate its sole blue district. Now, Florida is planning to redraw its district map as well. Democrats simply didn’t think this through, did they?

Governor Ron DeSantis is serious. (READ)

We agree!

DeSantis says it will happen in 2026. The hope is to eliminate a VRA (Voting Rights Act) seat that is drawn along purely racial lines while creating more Republican seats. Posters say the Florida GOP needs to start now since Democrat activist judges are waiting to spring into action.

Lawfare from the Democrat Party is a given.

Commenters say it’s time to end districts formed to appeal to outdated racist notions.

Newsom and his fellow shortsighted Democrats should have kept their big yaps shut. Now they’ve sparked a possible tidal wave of red-state redistricting. Blue states are mostly maxed out after years of gerrymandering. So none of them can respond in any meaningful way if all red states choose to redistrict. Oopsie!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA GERRYMANDERING REPUBLICAN PARTY RON DESANTIS

