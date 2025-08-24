Ron DeSantis Says Florida Will Redraw Its District Map - Thanks, Gavin Newsom and Shortsighted Democrats!

The red state redistricting backlash to Governor Gavin Newsom’s California gerrymandering backlash to the recent Texas redistricting plan has begun. It’s too funny! We’ve already told you about Kansas wanting to eliminate its sole blue district. Now, Florida is planning to redraw its district map as well. Democrats simply didn’t think this through, did they?

Governor Ron DeSantis is serious. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis just confirmed the red state of FLORIDA will REDRAW their U.S. Congressional map…and he may eliminate the racist VRA district.



Republicans stand to gain seats.



Gavin did NOT want to hear this news. pic.twitter.com/957qfiFtYK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 24, 2025

This is some fantastic news🔥🔥💯 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) August 24, 2025

We agree!

DeSantis says it will happen in 2026. The hope is to eliminate a VRA (Voting Rights Act) seat that is drawn along purely racial lines while creating more Republican seats. Posters say the Florida GOP needs to start now since Democrat activist judges are waiting to spring into action.

“It’ll happen in the spring, and the legislature, I fully anticipate, will produce a revised congressional map, maybe with 29 seats, maybe with the current 28, maybe with the VRA district, maybe eliminating that.” - DeSantis — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 24, 2025

And activist federal judges will immediately impose stays on new GOP maps while Dem maps & redistricting take effect for 2026 elections. — Duncan S Davie (@DuncanSDavie) August 24, 2025

they better do it now b/c a fed judge could stop it, and they need time to challenge, if they wait too long they won't have enough time to get it through the court system before the mid-terms. A leftist judge will slow walk it. — ZARDOZ speaks to YOU.....his chosen ones ! (@GoklipJames) August 24, 2025

Lawfare from the Democrat Party is a given.

Commenters say it’s time to end districts formed to appeal to outdated racist notions.

You should not be able to segregate districts based on race. The very notion of that is anti-American to its core.



Soon the Supreme Court will decide this matter officially, too, and it'll destroy the Democratic Party's stranglehold on power. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 24, 2025

Democrats will lose this redistricting battle. The TX map along has cancelled out the CA map. FL and OH will give the republicans the advantage in 2026. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) August 24, 2025

We are done being gerrymandered to nothing.

Time to fight back. — A Conservative Dad (@AConservativeDa) August 24, 2025

Finally Republicans are playing to win as much as democrats do. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) August 24, 2025

Newsom and his fellow shortsighted Democrats should have kept their big yaps shut. Now they’ve sparked a possible tidal wave of red-state redistricting. Blue states are mostly maxed out after years of gerrymandering. So none of them can respond in any meaningful way if all red states choose to redistrict. Oopsie!

