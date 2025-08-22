Trump Hints at Putin Coming to 2026 World Cup in USA and Jokes...
VIP
A Hill Worth Dying On
Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They...
Go Away, Joe! David Weigel Notes DNC Hasn't Taken Biden Up on His...
That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn...
New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest S...
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus...
Beantown Showdown: ICE Head Vows to 'Flood' Boston As Mayor Wu Holds Firm...
VIP
Beyond Politics: The Unbreakable Bonds of Lifelong Friendships That Enrich Life
Ignorance Is No Excuse: Pakistani Rape Suspect Says He Didn't Know It Was...
What's Your Point? Rachel Bitecofer Gets Ratioed Into Orbit for Attacking Winsome Earle-Se...
J.K. Rowling Doesn't Mince Words About a 'Trans' Neo-Nazi Who Will Be Sent...
In His Own Words: Scott Jennings Reminds Us What John Bolton Said In...
James Woods Sees Dems Losing Their Minds Over This As Proof 'These Are...

Boltin’ for the Cameras: John Bolton’s Neighbor Trashes Trump Wearing the Perfect TDS T-Shirt (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Federal authorities raided former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton’s Maryland home on Friday. It’s part of a classified documents investigation. While the raid was going down, Bolton’s obviously Democrat neighbor bolted in front of cameras to hilarious effect. He even donned a t-shirt in case we couldn’t get where he was coming from.

Advertisement

Here you go. (WATCH)

It’s safe to assume the neighbor supported all the attacks on President Donald Trump based on his TDS t-shirt alone.

Trump's former senior campaign advisor says this raid on Bolton is not political retribution. (WATCH)

(post continues) Trump's or Kash Patel's anger or vitriol coming to roost here."

This is not something that happens overnight or on a whim.

Commenters say it's strange watching the left spring to defend Bolton.

Recommended

Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They’re only pretending to support Bolton because of how much they hate Trump.

Commenters are joking that the neighbor must have had that anti-Trump t-shirt behind glass with a hammer nearby to break it in case a TDS emergency happened.

You can't have a media circus without a clown. Thankfully, the Democrat Party had one on standby near Bolton’s home.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI MARYLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel
Amy Curtis
That'll Show Him! FL State Sen. Carlos G. Smith Uses Chalk to Turn Crosswalk Back Into LGBTQ Statement
Amy Curtis
New 'Republicans Pounce' Euphemism Just Dropped Over Right's Criticism of RACIST Protest Sign
Amy Curtis
'He Just LOVES to Wage WAR': DataRepublican Takes John Bolton Apart Receipt-By-PAINFUL-Receipt in Thread
Sam J.
A Hill Worth Dying On
Amy Curtis
Cenk Uygur Doesn't Have a Prayer As He Gets Dragged for Saying Jesus Would Be Palestinian Today
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Call a WHAAAAMbulance! Angry Whiner Chuck Todd Asks Senators If They're Happy They Confirmed Kash Patel Amy Curtis
Advertisement