Boltin’ for the Cameras: John Bolton’s Neighbor Trashes Trump Wearing the Perfect TDS T-Shirt (WATCH)

Federal authorities raided former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton’s Maryland home on Friday. It’s part of a classified documents investigation. While the raid was going down, Bolton’s obviously Democrat neighbor bolted in front of cameras to hilarious effect. He even donned a t-shirt in case we couldn’t get where he was coming from.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Lmao. John Bolton’s deranged neighbor put on a “Trump is a national disgrace” t-shirt to come and cry to the media about how Trump is using the FBI and the DOJ to go after his enemies.



He doesn’t even realize that he’s describing Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/wGxFSJ3kKs — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 22, 2025

Uhm... What did he think between 2020 and 2024, when they charged Trump 4567 times, raided him, and threw everything and the kitchen sink trying to get him to go away??? — C Jay (@CJayUnbiased) August 22, 2025

Dont forget the two attempts to kill him. — W.Holden 🇺🇲 (@WaltHolden2) August 22, 2025

It’s safe to assume the neighbor supported all the attacks on President Donald Trump based on his TDS t-shirt alone.

Trump's former senior campaign advisor says this raid on Bolton is not political retribution. (WATCH)

The raid on John Bolton's home is *NOT* political weaponization.



"FBI agents, career prosecutors, career people in the DOJ who assembled a case file that had to go to a Federal Judge, and show probable cause there was evidence of a crime in John Bolton's house!"



"This isn't… pic.twitter.com/3HUX1FympD — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 22, 2025

(post continues) Trump's or Kash Patel's anger or vitriol coming to roost here."

This is not something that happens overnight or on a whim.

Commenters say it's strange watching the left spring to defend Bolton.

I remember when the left despised Bolton — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis ☀️Molon Labe (@Zebra12991210) August 22, 2025 Only Trump could make the left defend Bolton. LOL — Longshoreman🇺🇸 (@Longshoreman_) August 22, 2025

Don’t let them fool you.



They still despise him.



If Biden’s DOJ had raided him they would have celebrated. — Midnightblue4080 (@AC34480) August 22, 2025

These people don't think. They regurgitate propaganda. — Johnnie Devin (@johnniedevin) August 22, 2025

They’re only pretending to support Bolton because of how much they hate Trump.

Commenters are joking that the neighbor must have had that anti-Trump t-shirt behind glass with a hammer nearby to break it in case a TDS emergency happened.

I think he’s had this shirt ready in the closet. — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) August 22, 2025

“Lights, Camera, Action” — Super Dave (@supercigardave) August 22, 2025

If you’re going to wear a shirt shtting on the President, at least make it funny.



This just confirms to everyone you’re a screechy liberal. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 22, 2025

What a clown. 😂😂 — Crimeguy1812 (@EAMckinstry) August 22, 2025

You can't have a media circus without a clown. Thankfully, the Democrat Party had one on standby near Bolton’s home.

