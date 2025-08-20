Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN Panel Dems About Trump’s Plan for Russia/Ukraine Peace

The Democrat Party is freaking out about President Donald Trump. Well, that’s a given. Let’s be more specific. A nightmare scenario is unfolding before their eyes, and that scenario is Trump securing peace between Russia and Ukraine. And there’s nothing they can do to stop Trump inching closer to that incredible resolution each day. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was on CNN's NewsNight on Tuesday and dropped some more truth bombs on the Democrats present.

Scott Jennings just dropped a dose of REALITY about Ukraine on his liberal CNN panel...and they did NOT like it one bit. @ScottJenningsKY laid it out plain: “You have to accept the world as it is. This is not going to end any other way than a negotiated peace.” “The only people to negotiate with here are the people involved: Putin and Zelenskyy. He met with Putin. He then brings Zelenskyy and the European allies to the White House. It was a show of strength last night.” “Now the fact that there’s news leaking out that they are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine ought to tell you how serious he is about ending this in a way that meets the administration’s stated goal.”

WATCH: Scott Jennings just dropped a dose of REALITY about Ukraine on his liberal CNN panel...and they did NOT like it one bit.@ScottJenningsKY laid it out plain: “You have to accept the world as it is. This is not going to end any other way than a negotiated peace.”



He is absolutely right though. It’s amazing that people haven’t came to this conclusion by themselves yet. — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) August 20, 2025

The Democrats don’t want this conclusion.

Bombs cannot win the war, so a lasting peace has to be negotiated. Democrats hate that it’s Trump at the table facilitating it.

A negotiated peace with security guarantees is the only way this war will ever come to an end. It's the best chance to stop further bloodshed and build a stable future for Ukraine. — Jae Kim (@JaeKim1089208) August 20, 2025

The only way peace can be achieved is bringing the two heads of state together to come to a consensus about how to end this war. President Trump is the arbitrator. — Mary Louise Hooper (@Mlh1941) August 20, 2025

Scott Jennings called out reality on Ukraine, exposing that only Trump’s approach, direct talks with Putin, Zelenskyy, and allies, can lead to real peace, leaving CNN liberals squirming at the truth. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) August 20, 2025

He’s right. Sucks for Ukraine and hate to see it happen, but it’s a stalemate and Ukraine isn’t able to take back what has already been taken. Negotiate. End it. — GodzillaKillz (@GodzillaKillz) August 20, 2025

It’s time to end all the bloodshed and death.

Posters couldn’t help but notice the Democrats’ reactions to Jennings laying out the truth.

The sourpuss expressions from the panel show they have TDS so badly that brokering peace to end the slaughter of thousands of humans is repugnant since it's Trump spearheading the meetings. What awful people they are to prefer death of others over Trump's attempts for peace. — BlueunicornJan (@blueunicornJan) August 20, 2025

They all looked shellshocked by truth dished out from @ScottJenningsKY — Kaizen Ki ☀️ (@AwenEnergy) August 20, 2025

Oh my heavens! Could they look any more dour? — Vicki (@VickiFerg125) August 20, 2025

They can’t stand the idea of Trump successfully negotiating peace between the two warring countries. Trump was made for this, and Democrats on the panel probably realize deep down that Kamala Harris could never have done what Trump has accomplished so far. They can stay mad, but we could soon have a negotiated peace, and as much as Democrats hate it, Trump will be at the center of it all.