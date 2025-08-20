VIP
Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bombs on CNN Panel Dems About Trump’s Plan for Russia/Ukraine Peace

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:20 AM on August 20, 2025
Twitchy

The Democrat Party is freaking out about President Donald Trump. Well, that’s a given. Let’s be more specific. A nightmare scenario is unfolding before their eyes, and that scenario is Trump securing peace between Russia and Ukraine. And there’s nothing they can do to stop Trump inching closer to that incredible resolution each day. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was on CNN's NewsNight on Tuesday and dropped some more truth bombs on the Democrats present. 

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings just dropped a dose of REALITY about Ukraine on his liberal CNN panel...and they did NOT like it one bit.

@ScottJenningsKY laid it out plain: “You have to accept the world as it is. This is not going to end any other way than a negotiated peace.”

“The only people to negotiate with here are the people involved: Putin and Zelenskyy. He met with Putin. He then brings Zelenskyy and the European allies to the White House. It was a show of strength last night.”

“Now the fact that there’s news leaking out that they are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine ought to tell you how serious he is about ending this in a way that meets the administration’s stated goal.”

It’s even better seeing their facial expressions. (WATCH)

The Democrats don’t want this conclusion.

Bombs cannot win the war, so a lasting peace has to be negotiated. Democrats hate that it’s Trump at the table facilitating it.

It’s time to end all the bloodshed and death.

Posters couldn’t help but notice the Democrats’ reactions to Jennings laying out the truth.

They can’t stand the idea of Trump successfully negotiating peace between the two warring countries. Trump was made for this, and Democrats on the panel probably realize deep down that Kamala Harris could never have done what Trump has accomplished so far. They can stay mad, but we could soon have a negotiated peace, and as much as Democrats hate it, Trump will be at the center of it all. 

