Fearing Trump Will Secure Peace Between Russia and Ukraine, Susan Rice Dusts Off Discredited Hoax

The Russian Collusion Hoax is holy writ for the Democrat Party. It’s an article of faith, which, despite being fake, Democrats keep referencing anytime President Donald Trump does anything that involves Russia. Democrat Susan Rice, who served under Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, is the latest to evoke it because the Democrat Party fears Trump ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Here’s Rice on MSNBC (soon to transition to MS NOW). (WATCH)

Still going: Disgraced Susan Rice kicks off Trump/Ukraine “analysis” by regurgitating Russia Hoax:



“[Trump’s] pathetic….It’s been clearly and repeatedly established” that Russia interfered in 2016 to benefit Trump.



CNN and MSNBC can’t get enough of serial liar Susan Rice. pic.twitter.com/cLKfWMJjPO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

Susan Rice is what you get when you believe your own lies 🤥 — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) August 19, 2025

“Benghazi spontaneously happened because of a video” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

Who can forget her blaming Benghazi on a random YouTube video?

One poster has the perfect analogy for Democrats who bring up the Russian Collusion Hoax as if it’s real.

The “Russia collusion” truthers are the Japanese soldiers on remote islands who were still fighting WWII in the 1950s.



It’s just Theater of the Absurd at this point. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 19, 2025

1000%



Yet they persist — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

She keeps the conspiracy going. Well done, Susan. — Darvius (@Darvius) August 19, 2025

Rice and the Democrats will never stop pushing the hoax.

Commenters say the reason it’s still getting pushed is the absence of consequences.

Isn’t that claim just libelous at this point? — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 19, 2025

Until there are consequences… — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

This is why they all need prosecuted. Zero regrets about their crimes and they will continue to do them until they face harsh consequences. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) August 19, 2025

We wouldn’t suggest holding your breath for this to happen.

Commenters also know why members of the dying legacy media nod along to mentions of the hoax.

They legacy media is well aware that Democrat voters don't keep up with the news, which is why they lie so much: because they know they can get away with it. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 19, 2025

And the sheep at MSDNC just go along with it. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 19, 2025

But they changed their name and everything 🙄 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

'MS NOW' might be the worst rebrand in history. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 19, 2025

MSNOW: new name, same unhinged leftist propaganda — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

We’re still waiting for the transition from MSNBC to MS NOW to happen. It’s only a cosmetic change, though; it will still be the same outlet of lies after the rebrand. And Rice will always be welcomed there to spread her favorite hoax.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

