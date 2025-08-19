Fearing Trump Will Secure Peace Between Russia and Ukraine, Susan Rice Dusts Off Discredited Hoax

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Russian Collusion Hoax is holy writ for the Democrat Party. It’s an article of faith, which, despite being fake, Democrats keep referencing anytime President Donald Trump does anything that involves Russia. Democrat Susan Rice, who served under Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, is the latest to evoke it because the Democrat Party fears Trump ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Here’s Rice on MSNBC (soon to transition to MS NOW). (WATCH)

Who can forget her blaming Benghazi on a random YouTube video?

One poster has the perfect analogy for Democrats who bring up the Russian Collusion Hoax as if it’s real.

Rice and the Democrats will never stop pushing the hoax.

Commenters say the reason it’s still getting pushed is the absence of consequences.

We wouldn’t suggest holding your breath for this to happen.

Commenters also know why members of the dying legacy media nod along to mentions of the hoax.

We’re still waiting for the transition from MSNBC to MS NOW to happen. It’s only a cosmetic change, though; it will still be the same outlet of lies after the rebrand. And Rice will always be welcomed there to spread her favorite hoax.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

