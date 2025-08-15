VIP
Viva, Law Resistance! Jamie Raskin Warns of a D.C. Revolutionary Revolt Against Anti-Crime ‘King Trump’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 PM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If Democrat Jamie Raskin is to be believed (and he never should), Washington, D.C., residents are about to stage their own Revolutionary War and dethrone King Donald Trump. There’s a reason Raskin ranks so high on our ‘Delusional Dems’ chart. Apparently, the D.C. mayor said, ‘Start the revolution without me!’ She’s on vacation in Massachusetts. It's already falling apart before it's even begun.

Here’s Raskin. Guess he left his musket at home. (WATCH)

That sounded like a threat. More on that in a bit.

Commenters are noticing a pattern in the Democrats' revolutionary resistance stances.

Sadly, that pardon’s probably going to stick.

It seems Raskin and his fellow Democrats have a selective or very short memory, as one poster points out. (WATCH)

It always is for some reason. Convenient, don’t you think?

Here’s the threat part we mentioned. Commenters picked up on it, too.

Gray-haired protestors are going to cause a big stink. But besides the odor, they’re going to be loud and obnoxious while protesting against crime prevention and public safety.

Can the situation (all that horrible public safety and law and order) for Democrats be that dire if the D.C. mayor is living it up on an island roughly 500 miles away?

We wonder if that officer’s uniform still smells like zesty Italian and salami. Take that, oppressor! Viva, law resistance!

