Viva, Law Resistance! Jamie Raskin Warns of a D.C. Revolutionary Revolt Against Anti-Crime ‘King Trump’

If Democrat Jamie Raskin is to be believed (and he never should), Washington, D.C., residents are about to stage their own Revolutionary War and dethrone King Donald Trump. There’s a reason Raskin ranks so high on our ‘Delusional Dems’ chart. Apparently, the D.C. mayor said, ‘Start the revolution without me!’ She’s on vacation in Massachusetts. It's already falling apart before it's even begun.

Advertisement

Here’s Raskin. Guess he left his musket at home. (WATCH)

Raskin: Trump has created a resistance to “monarchy and police domination” in DC.



“The freedom loving people of Washington are not going to put up with that."



LOL. They are resisting King Trump so hard that the mayor just skipped town to Martha’s Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/IKa5pnujJF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

That sounded like a threat. More on that in a bit.

Commenters are noticing a pattern in the Democrats' revolutionary resistance stances.

“Resist” fighting crime!

“Resist” enforcement of law and order!

“Resist” cutting billions to our pet projects around the globe!



Dems always pick the greatest hills to die on. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 15, 2025

A significant percentage of Democrats have realized they’re on the wrong side of this issue



That doesn’t stop Raskin — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

He’s gotta keep the focus on fake crises. That pardon of his was likely the auto pen version. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 15, 2025

Sadly, that pardon’s probably going to stick.

It seems Raskin and his fellow Democrats have a selective or very short memory, as one poster points out. (WATCH)

Did he forget about Biden’s inauguration?pic.twitter.com/1V56pPvtKC — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) August 15, 2025

Totally (D)ifferent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

It always is for some reason. Convenient, don’t you think?

Here’s the threat part we mentioned. Commenters picked up on it, too.

"They're not going to put up with that..."



What exactly did Raskin mean by that? It sounds like some kind of threat, to the layman's ear... — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 15, 2025

Rental crowds coming — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

Sounds like the Institute of Peace is going to get involved! lol! Basically the rent-o-riot groups! — Rachel Stewart (@rachstew13) August 15, 2025

I'm surprised they still have funding for them now that USAID's been shut down 😅 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 15, 2025

Gray-haired protestors are going to cause a big stink. But besides the odor, they’re going to be loud and obnoxious while protesting against crime prevention and public safety.

Can the situation (all that horrible public safety and law and order) for Democrats be that dire if the D.C. mayor is living it up on an island roughly 500 miles away?

The "mayor just skipped town"... that says it all. Either the criminals in DC are stalemated by Trump's actions or he is doing what he's always done. Go on vacation and leave it all to the rest of his libtarded underlings. Either way, Ratsken is running that pie hole per usual. — Cold Dead Hands (@PATRICKJAMESBCP) August 15, 2025

Advertisement

Jamie is deflecting, doesn’t he realize that most Americans are happy about making DC safe and anyone protesting is getting paid! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) August 15, 2025

91% of DC residence think crime is a problem in their city.



So far the “resistance” highlight has been a subway sandwich assault. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

We wonder if that officer’s uniform still smells like zesty Italian and salami. Take that, oppressor! Viva, law resistance!

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.