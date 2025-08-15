Elle Emhoff’s Climate Tantrum: Kamala’s Privileged Stepkid Wails Again
VIP
Threats, Lies, and Edits Galore! TDS-Stricken Eric Swalwell Drops Video Promise of Trump...
Ana Kasparian of The Young Turks’ Anti-Semitic Outburst: Accusing Cruz of Treason for...
Liberation Day: Small ‘Crowd’ at Gavin Newsom's Trump-Bashing Rally Has MAGA in Tears...
David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Bac...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Has Some Good Advice For DOJ Employee Who...
The Karen-est Karen-ing Ever Karen-ed: Karen Bass Melts Down as ICE Crashes Newsom's...
VIP
The Culture War Is Far From Over
Machines on the Ground: Trump Keeps Promise to Clean Up D.C. by Clearing...
Teepee in a Cup: Trump Suggests Drug Testing Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren Because She’s...
Toronto International Film Festival Says October 7 Terror Attack Documentary Will Be Scree...
You Know Who ELSE Got a Cover? X Has Some Fun With Time...
White House X Goes Full Meme Lord: Trolling the Timeline with Pixel Art...
King of Trump Derangement Syndrome Bill Kristol Comes Out Against the Rule of...

Word Salad with Vodka Dressing: An Incoherent Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Know Why National Guard Is In D.C.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:50 AM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

President Donald Trump has activated the National Guard to bolster local police in Washington, D.C., by assisting in restoring order and dealing with the city’s rampant homeless situation. When Democrat Nancy Pelosi was asked about Trump’s efforts to make the nation’s capital safer, she instead delivered a word salad of Kamalaesque proportions with a large helping of Vodka dressing. She has no idea why the National Guard is in the city.

Advertisement

See if you make heads or tails of this rambling, incoherent mess. (WATCH)

That’s probably true most days.

Commenters say that Pelosi's confusion extends beyond which city she’s in.

Stand back, she’s sharp as a tack, too!

Commenters say Pelosi sounded like she stumbled from a corner bar and then tripped into a word salad bar.

Recommended

David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Backfires on CNN
Warren Squire
Advertisement

You would think a staffer would direct her away from cameras and microphones.

Commenters say Pelosi is a babbling and hobbling argument for age and term limits.

Age limits would probably be best. Nancy Pelosi is an 85-year-old multi-millionaire who should have retired years ago. Her current term ends in January 2027. Please retire, Nancy.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP HOMELESSNESS NANCY PELOSI NATIONAL SECURITY WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Backfires on CNN
Warren Squire
Elle Emhoff’s Climate Tantrum: Kamala’s Privileged Stepkid Wails Again
justmindy
The Karen-est Karen-ing Ever Karen-ed: Karen Bass Melts Down as ICE Crashes Newsom's Gerrymandering Party
Eric V.
Liberation Day: Small ‘Crowd’ at Gavin Newsom's Trump-Bashing Rally Has MAGA in Tears of Laughter
Warren Squire
Ana Kasparian of The Young Turks’ Anti-Semitic Outburst: Accusing Cruz of Treason for Supporting Israel
justmindy
You Know Who ELSE Got a Cover? X Has Some Fun With Time Magazine's Zohran Mamdani Cover Story
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

David Axelrod’s Louisville, Kentucky Crime ‘Gotcha’ Against Scott Jennings Hilariously Backfires on CNN Warren Squire
Advertisement