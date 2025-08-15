Word Salad with Vodka Dressing: An Incoherent Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Know Why National Guard Is In D.C.

President Donald Trump has activated the National Guard to bolster local police in Washington, D.C., by assisting in restoring order and dealing with the city’s rampant homeless situation. When Democrat Nancy Pelosi was asked about Trump’s efforts to make the nation’s capital safer, she instead delivered a word salad of Kamalaesque proportions with a large helping of Vodka dressing. She has no idea why the National Guard is in the city.

See if you make heads or tails of this rambling, incoherent mess. (WATCH)

A very confused Nancy Pelosi says she doesn't understand what the National Guard is doing in DC.



"I look forward to hearing what their purpose is and we’ll see what that is." pic.twitter.com/RyQ5RF4MQb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

“Very confused Nancy Pelosi” is redundant! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 15, 2025

Nancy doesn't know why Nancy is in DC. — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) August 15, 2025

That’s probably true most days.

Commenters say that Pelosi's confusion extends beyond which city she’s in.

Lmao she has no idea what planet she’s on. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 15, 2025

Most drunk people don't... — GENX4L (@genx4_l) August 15, 2025

Drunk again

How much did the American taxpayer pay for this drunken go round? — Russell Garrison “OFG” (@wrgarrison50) August 15, 2025

“This is the best Pelosi ever” pic.twitter.com/66aD4XrZaq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 15, 2025

“And Efff you if you can’t handle the truth!”🤣 — Niki (@schacksmom619) August 15, 2025

Stand back, she’s sharp as a tack, too!

Commenters say Pelosi sounded like she stumbled from a corner bar and then tripped into a word salad bar.

She has no idea what she’s talking about — Connie A (ConnieA) (@a_conniea94998) August 15, 2025

Word salad. — Mary G Martis (@martis_mar24502) August 15, 2025

I’m stuffed eating that word salad…. pic.twitter.com/b1ESoSlwzd — YuppieWhiteTrash (@brianjohn0311) August 15, 2025

Her Brain is pickled by Vodka! She’s a wreck! — Basic_Spaceman🇺🇸 (@basic_spaceman) August 15, 2025

It's always good to know when our politicians have no idea what is going on when they get a spot on the news. — David Alsop (@DavidAlsop47613) August 15, 2025

You would think a staffer would direct her away from cameras and microphones.

Commenters say Pelosi is a babbling and hobbling argument for age and term limits.

I see Pelosi and I'm thinking Term Limits!!!!!!!! — Wethepeople (@defndr_of_2a) August 15, 2025

I see Pelosi and I'm thinking assisted care facility — Trillions In Congress Debt (@OweDBanks) August 15, 2025

She’s proving why we need at least an age limit. I prefer term limits. But I will take an age limit. Either way, she’s the poster child. — Tom MAGA 🇺🇸 (@itstommaga) August 15, 2025

Age limits would probably be best. Nancy Pelosi is an 85-year-old multi-millionaire who should have retired years ago. Her current term ends in January 2027. Please retire, Nancy.

