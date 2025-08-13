Did I Do That? MSNBC Reporter Breaks with Dem Script and Acknowledges that Crime’s a Huge Problem in D.C.

Since President Donald Trump decided to take on crime in Washington, D.C., the legacy media and their Democrat Party have tried to downplay the seriousness of the problem. We know, ridiculous, right? It’s obviously a very real problem, and residents are fed up. Looks like that lived reality got too much to bear for an MSNBC reporter who appears to have gone off script.

Advertisement

State here. (READ)

MSNBC reporter breaks from the narrative and ADMITS that residents in DC are fed up with the rampant crime. "Many people are frustrated with crime that we see, particularly committed by juveniles... People are frustrated that when they go to CVS to buy deodorant, that they have to get it from behind locked plexiglass."

Here's the full exchange. (WATCH)

MSNBC reporter breaks from the narrative and ADMITS that residents in DC are fed up with the rampant crime.



"Many people are frustrated with crime that we see, particularly committed by juveniles... People are frustrated that when they go to CVS to buy deodorant, that they have… pic.twitter.com/CHeRJ237jP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 13, 2025

Oops that a little inconvenient truth that they let slip out. — Denise Brown (@Brow79591Brown) August 13, 2025

Let it out bro…. Let it out! — D.R. | 212 (@AssetifyX) August 13, 2025

We're as shocked as you are.

The truth of the matter is, Americans should not have to live in fear and accommodate crime like this. Posters agree.

DC has to be cleaned up! No one should have to live like this. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 13, 2025

Our capital represents us — Jeremiah Ford (@JJford101) August 13, 2025

This will be a wakeup call to any decent people that lives in DC. They will see the difference under Democrat rule compared to under Trump rule.



If they don't wake up after this they are truly idiots. — The Dibster (@TheDibsterX) August 13, 2025

That’s what Democrats fear. They’d rather Americans suffer than allow Trump to solve a problem and get credit for it.

One poster says Washington’s crime problems are not political, but others disagree.

If you’ve ever lived in DC, (I have), this is undeniably true. And it hasn’t nothing to do with politics. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 13, 2025

It’s been bad there for years. — Jim Harty (@jimhbcs) August 13, 2025

Buzz, I have to drive into DC and out again for work every weekday and I absolutely HATE it. I avoid DC when I don't absolutely HAVE to be in the city. Looking forward to retirement before the end of Trump's term. — Pete Soudar (@PeteSoudar) August 13, 2025

It absolutely has to do with politics, i.e. who is elected and their policies. At the root, it's a cultural issue, but politics is downstream of culture. Those miscreant youths didn't appear out of nowhere. — Sarcastic Conservative Guy (@EatParly) August 13, 2025

Actually has a lot to do with politics for anti safety Democrats, they have terminal TDS. — Jonathon (@Floh25689) August 13, 2025

Democrats in power have made decisions that have caused crime to spiral out of control in their blue cities. Among these are lax law enforcement policies, shielding offenders because of race, not prosecuting crimes, etc.

Commenters couldn’t help but laugh that acknowledging the obvious rampant crime in D.C. is akin to declaring that water is wet.

Advertisement

🤣 Shocking revelation from MSNBC: DC residents are tired of crime. Next they’ll discover bears in the woods and the Pope’s religion. But at least your deodorant is safe behind bulletproof glass while you dodge the carjackers in the parking lot. — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) August 13, 2025

Yeah, people shouldn’t have toothpaste locked up in their stores. Good for him for acknowledging reality — Susan Peak (@SuzyP39) August 13, 2025

When your deodorant’s behind plexiglass but criminals roam free, you’ve hit peak liberal stupidity.

Slam the jail doors, and let neighborhoods breathe again. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 13, 2025

It’s all well and good that police are more aggressively going after criminals thanks to Trump, but it remains to be seen if prosecutors and judges will get on board and seek convictions and lockups of all the rounded up perps. We know how much Democrats love releasing dangerous criminals back into neighborhoods.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.