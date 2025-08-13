Woman Hands Out Whistles to DC Homeless to Blow If They’re Being Kidnapped...
Did I Do That? MSNBC Reporter Breaks with Dem Script and Acknowledges that Crime’s a Huge Problem in D.C.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Since President Donald Trump decided to take on crime in Washington, D.C., the legacy media and their Democrat Party have tried to downplay the seriousness of the problem. We know, ridiculous, right? It’s obviously a very real problem, and residents are fed up. Looks like that lived reality got too much to bear for an MSNBC reporter who appears to have gone off script.

State here. (READ)

MSNBC reporter breaks from the narrative and ADMITS that residents in DC are fed up with the rampant crime.

"Many people are frustrated with crime that we see, particularly committed by juveniles... People are frustrated that when they go to CVS to buy deodorant, that they have to get it from behind locked plexiglass."

Here's the full exchange. (WATCH)

We're as shocked as you are.

The truth of the matter is, Americans should not have to live in fear and accommodate crime like this. Posters agree.

That’s what Democrats fear. They’d rather Americans suffer than allow Trump to solve a problem and get credit for it.

One poster says Washington’s crime problems are not political, but others disagree.

Democrats in power have made decisions that have caused crime to spiral out of control in their blue cities. Among these are lax law enforcement policies, shielding offenders because of race, not prosecuting crimes, etc.

Commenters couldn’t help but laugh that acknowledging the obvious rampant crime in D.C. is akin to declaring that water is wet.

It’s all well and good that police are more aggressively going after criminals thanks to Trump, but it remains to be seen if prosecutors and judges will get on board and seek convictions and lockups of all the rounded up perps. We know how much Democrats love releasing dangerous criminals back into neighborhoods.

