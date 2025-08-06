Lunar Lunacy: CBS Mornings Host Worried Colonization Could Harm the Moon’s Indigenous Population. Wut?

CBS Mornings host Vladimir Duthiers is worried about the colonization of the moon. He’s apparently concerned about how colonization will affect the indigenous population there. We're taking his ill-informed argument to its only logical end since we're familiar with colonialism. Think about what this means to cheese production! Duthiers said he remembers what the 'Age of Colonization' did to Earth and fears what it could mean to our orbiting lunar neighbor.

Advertisement

Hear his concerns for yourself. (WATCH)

CBS host questions if it is a good idea to colonize the moon because “we know how the Age of Colonialism worked on this planet." pic.twitter.com/bof7kap98O — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

Welp, that would be welcome news to the indigenous population of the Moon. 🤦‍♂️



One really must wonder what they do to brains in Journalism schools. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 6, 2025

Wow, even Tyson realizes his side is too far gone. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) August 6, 2025

Even the hack Tyson had to laugh pic.twitter.com/9as1LALhJW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

That’s when you know it’s really off the rails 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

This made the lunar lunacy even funnier.

Who knows why Duthiers went moon mad on CBS? But posters assume it’s because woke individuals must insert racial grievances into every subject, no matter how out this world they may be.

These people have lost their minds. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) August 6, 2025

The woke mind virus has infected these people beyond any possible recuperation! — quick steps (@Chip_quicksteps) August 6, 2025

It’s a brain eating virus. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) August 6, 2025

He wrote out this idea pre-show, thought it over, and went with it live on air, all the while thinking he was going to score a woke point or two pic.twitter.com/ULa2aIJDRY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

You can bet he thought this sounded insightful when he scripted it out. Then it cratered on-air.

Commenters are laughing that this is the only time they were genuinely glad to see Neil Degrasse Tyson on TV.

Aka: When dumb people play smart.



This is so painful that I'm suffering from second-hand embarrassment. — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) August 6, 2025

The current moon inhabitants will sure organize a stout resistance to any imperialist designs by the US — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

It is really bad when NdGT is the smartest person at the table 🤦‍♂️ — Zac Kaizen (@ZacKaizen) August 6, 2025

You know it's really bad when Neil is the one making sane points like, there are no native moon people. 🤦‍♂️ — Freedom Rings (@fr33domR1ngz) August 6, 2025

Exactly. Tyson providing a check on the misguided virtue signal was hilarious — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 6, 2025

We were surprised as much as the commenters. Tyson is usually soaring on his ego. Nice of him to bring a fellow space cadet back down to Earth for a change.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.