Lunar Lunacy: CBS Mornings Host Worried Colonization Could Harm the Moon’s Indigenous Population. Wut?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 PM on August 06, 2025
Neil A. Armstrong/NASA via AP

CBS Mornings host Vladimir Duthiers is worried about the colonization of the moon. He’s apparently concerned about how colonization will affect the indigenous population there. We're taking his ill-informed argument to its only logical end since we're familiar with colonialism. Think about what this means to cheese production! Duthiers said he remembers what the 'Age of Colonization' did to Earth and fears what it could mean to our orbiting lunar neighbor.

Hear his concerns for yourself. (WATCH)

This made the lunar lunacy even funnier.

Who knows why Duthiers went moon mad on CBS? But posters assume it’s because woke individuals must insert racial grievances into every subject, no matter how out this world they may be.

You can bet he thought this sounded insightful when he scripted it out. Then it cratered on-air.

Commenters are laughing that this is the only time they were genuinely glad to see Neil Degrasse Tyson on TV.

We were surprised as much as the commenters. Tyson is usually soaring on his ego. Nice of him to bring a fellow space cadet back down to Earth for a change.

Tags:

CBS NEWS MEDIA BIAS SPACEX WOKE

