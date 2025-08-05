VIP
Ring in the Ewwww! Leftist Doesn't Understand Why Conservatives Are Put-Off by Her...
Running Scared: Jasmine Crockett Promises 'Beatdown' While Laughably Claiming Dems Are the...
What Are the Odds: Cincinnati Journo Just HAPPENS to Find PRISTINE KKK Flyer...
Liberal Woman Warns MAGA Wives That Their Men Have a Fetish for Powerful...
Texas House Dem Responds to Gov. Abbott's Threat: 'He's Making Up Some S**t,...
Jealous Much? Rachel Bitecofer Has the AUDACITY to Call Sydney Sweeney a 'Butter...
Congresswoman Reportedly Tells Audience She's 'A Proud Guatemalan Before I'm an American'
Irish President Calls for Military Intervention in Israel, Also Hearts, Moons, Stars and...
DAYUM, Girl! J.K. Rowling ENDS Trans Activist India Willoughby With Biting Birthday Retort
Houston Chronicle Backs House Dems Fleeing, Asks 'How Many Children Must Die'
Texas State Rep. Posts Cringeworthy 'We're Going to Hurt Some People' Lip Sync
Comedian Alex Stein Crashes Live News Feed Chanting 'MSNBC Sucks'
This ... Is ...SICK! Jim Acosta 'Interviews' Dead Student From Parkland School Shooting
Born in 2025, Conceived in ’94: The 30-Year-Old Baby Shaking Up Ethics

Dictatorship! Maddow’s Manic Monday Meltdown Over Illegal Alien Arrests and Alligator Alcatraz Is a Crock

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:08 AM on August 05, 2025
Twitchy

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had an on-air meltdown on Monday night. Like all Democrats, she’s losing her mind over President Donald Trump spearheading the effort to arrest and deport all the millions of her party’s precious illegal aliens who were flooded into the country by former White House vegetable Joe Biden. Democrats created the problem, and Trump is solving it with the power entrusted to him by America’s voters. It’s too much for her to take. So she’s pulling out her tiresome ‘concerned face’ and her equally worn-out ‘Trump is a dictator’ drum.

Start here. (READ)

A stressed Rachel Maddow, who has been whining about Trump for a decade now, declares that we are living under a "consolidating dictatorship."

Maddow accused the Trump administration of wanting to feed illegal immigrants to alligators. 

"We do now live in a country that has an authoritarian leader in charge. We have a consolidating dictatorship in our country."

"They're trying to make it into a national entertainment to threaten to feed immigrants to alligators."

Here’s melodramatic Maddow. (WATCH)

If Trump were truly a dictator, MSNBC and the Democrat Party it serves would have been wiped off the face of the Earth years ago.

Commenters wonder if anyone believes the nonsense Maddow serves up on Mondays.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Baby boomer women keep tuning in, and there is no way of reasoning with them.

The good news is that those viewers are aging out, and a sizable number of viewers who are still breathing have abandoned Maddow to her manic madness.

Maddow has no real money worries. Her dictatorship worries are all in her imagination.

Posters have some closing observations and thoughts.

Despite what Maddow claims, no one is being fed to alligators at Alligator Alcatraz. Her gator gabbing is a crock.

