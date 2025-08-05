Desperate Dems: Eric Holder Says Redistricted Texas Could Stop Certification of Presidential Election

Democrats are melting down because Republicans in Texas are redrawing congressional district lines. It’s estimated that the newly redrawn districts could mean five new Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats are furious that Republicans are attempting to do what they’ve been doing for decades. How dare they! Meanwhile, the DNC has defrosted former President Barack Obama’s wingman, Eric Holder, to pull outlandish scenarios from his wild imagination on Dem-aligned legacy media outlets. It's just silly desperation.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest example from Holder on MSNBC.

Eric Holder claims the House might not certify the 2028 presidential election because redrawn maps in TX will elect “partisan hacks."



This was said by Obama’s Wingman on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/zqY9mWudR0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

When Dems do it, it’s “redistricting” and defending democracy.



When R’s do it, it’s “gerrymandering” and is an existential threat to democracy.



These people seem increasingly desperate. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 5, 2025

It’s something entirely (D)ifferent!

None of this is getting by commenters on X. Democrats are trying to push the notion that when they redraw districts, it’s for noble and justified reasons.

Eric Holder is saying it’s only okay when Democrats gerrymander.



That’s what all Democrats are saying.



They’re the partisan hacks. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 5, 2025

He’s also using the moment to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the next president presidential election.



Isn’t that supposed to be a threat to democracy ™️ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

They are so used to legacy media cover, they constantly spew absolute nonsense. — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) August 5, 2025

Democrats definition of democracy is far different from yours & mine….



That’s the key to your statement…. — MAGA Cousin Eddie🇺🇸💊🗽 (@Swamphater16) August 5, 2025

The Democrat Party's definition of ‘threat to Democracy’ merely means a threat to the Democrat Party’s hold on power. ‘It’s a threat to the Democrat Party!’

Posters say Republicans are simply playing catch-up and wonder how different things would be now if the GOP had possessed a spine in the past.

If Republicans fought back as hard against gerrymandering over the years I wonder where we would be now.



I mean if Republicans ever fought as hard ad Democrats. — Nick Bell (@Nbell3) August 5, 2025

The Democrat’s collective spasm over this clearly demonstrates they are not accustomed to Republicans actually getting on the field and playing the game.



Far past time for that to happen.



Let em cry. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

Republicans need to keep stepping up their game. Democrats have decades of experience cheating. — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) August 5, 2025

Advertisement

The arguments here are getting more desperate. I take that as a positive sign. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

It’s such a bad look for Democrats to flee democracy to hole up in a luxury hotel paid for by billionaire Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in one of the most gerrymandered states in the union. Democrats are trying to look tough, more than a thousand miles away from the fight. Just desperate Democrats for all to see.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.