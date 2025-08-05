Queen of Wild Dumb-Tier: Trump Calls Into CNBC to Troll 'Low-IQ' Democrat 'Leader'...
Desperate Dems: Eric Holder Says Redistricted Texas Could Stop Certification of Presidential Election

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on August 05, 2025
Democrats are melting down because Republicans in Texas are redrawing congressional district lines. It’s estimated that the newly redrawn districts could mean five new Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats are furious that Republicans are attempting to do what they’ve been doing for decades. How dare they! Meanwhile, the DNC has defrosted former President Barack Obama’s wingman, Eric Holder, to pull outlandish scenarios from his wild imagination on Dem-aligned legacy media outlets. It's just silly desperation.

Here’s the latest example from Holder on MSNBC.

It’s something entirely (D)ifferent!

None of this is getting by commenters on X. Democrats are trying to push the notion that when they redraw districts, it’s for noble and justified reasons.

The Democrat Party's definition of ‘threat to Democracy’ merely means a threat to the Democrat Party’s hold on power. ‘It’s a threat to the Democrat Party!’

Posters say Republicans are simply playing catch-up and wonder how different things would be now if the GOP had possessed a spine in the past.

It’s such a bad look for Democrats to flee democracy to hole up in a luxury hotel paid for by billionaire Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in one of the most gerrymandered states in the union. Democrats are trying to look tough, more than a thousand miles away from the fight. Just desperate Democrats for all to see.

