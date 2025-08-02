Thugocracy? Adam Schiff Thinks Distrust of Government Started with Trump - Boy, Have We Got News for Him!

Democrat Senator Adam Schiff says Americans no longer trust the government because of President Donald Trump. Um, Americans haven’t trusted the government for decades, Schiff. Your time in office, plus your relentless pushing of the debunked Russiagate hoax, has only caused that distrust to expand. Trump, on the other hand, is purging the rot from federal agencies that Americans trust least.

Schiff: Americans are now living under a Putin-like “thugocracy” and can no longer trust their government. The serial liar and Russia Hoaxer melts projection meters with this unhinged rant: "Americans essentially take the same view of admin officials as Russians take of the Politburo or Pravda." "They know they can't believe anything from the state organizations." “We won't have professionals in different agencies, we will have political hacks." "We're going to see our corruption index go up and up and up as our rule of law deteriorates further." This from the same man that repeatedly lied to help run a state-agency led coordinated coup attempt against a duly-elected president.

No longer trust our government? We haven't for decades. — Cat who knows there's only 2 genders 🐾🇺🇲 (@catahouligan_) August 2, 2025

Adam insists it was all on the up and up pre-Trump — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2025

Well. He's a pathological liar like all the democrats. — Cat who knows there's only 2 genders 🐾🇺🇲 (@catahouligan_) August 2, 2025

Schiff is a psychotic liar!

He joins a cadre of California Democrats who not only live to lie to Americans but creep them out as well.

Why does every Dem out of California make one's skin crawl... 😳 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) August 2, 2025

What do you mean pic.twitter.com/kCE1I8aTe6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2025

Serioulsly!! Mad Maxine, Crazy Nancy, Gross Swalwell, Greasy Gavin, Commie Karen Bush, Theatrical Padilla, Lying Schiff, Soyboy Garcia and Bonta, Old Hag Lofgren — Meredith Ryan (@Meredit39483352) August 2, 2025

That’s a scary bunch!

Schiff is a liar and a fool, so it’s hard to believe anyone takes him seriously.

From an out of touch, unrepentant liar. How does anyone take Adam serious? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 2, 2025

Dude. California voting is notoriously corrupt. — Kelly (@SunshineSass2) August 2, 2025

And?



My point is millions of Californians and indeed millions of Americans like Adam Schiff.



As undesirable and repugnant as that may be to us, that’s not an opinion, that’s just a fact. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2025

That’s the thing. No matter how much Schiff lies or how cringeworthy he gets, there are millions of Americans who not only trust him but also believe his lies. It’s a sad reality. So, the idea that Trump created and is fueling distrust in government is absurd, but it's just the type of lie Schiff's supporters will believe.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

