Thugocracy? Adam Schiff Thinks Distrust of Government Started with Trump - Boy, Have We Got News for Him!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on August 02, 2025

Democrat Senator Adam Schiff says Americans no longer trust the government because of President Donald Trump. Um, Americans haven’t trusted the government for decades, Schiff. Your time in office, plus your relentless pushing of the debunked Russiagate hoax, has only caused that distrust to expand. Trump, on the other hand, is purging the rot from federal agencies that Americans trust least.

Start here. (READ)

Schiff: Americans are now living under a Putin-like “thugocracy” and can no longer trust their government.

The serial liar and Russia Hoaxer melts projection meters with this unhinged rant:

"Americans essentially take the same view of admin officials as Russians take of the Politburo or Pravda."

"They know they can't believe anything from the state organizations."

“We won't have professionals in different agencies, we will have political hacks."

"We're going to see our corruption index go up and up and up as our rule of law deteriorates further."

This from the same man that repeatedly lied to help run a state-agency led coordinated coup attempt against a duly-elected president.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam
Warren Squire
Schiff is a psychotic liar!

He joins a cadre of California Democrats who not only live to lie to Americans but creep them out as well.

That’s a scary bunch!

Schiff is a liar and a fool, so it’s hard to believe anyone takes him seriously. 

That’s the thing. No matter how much Schiff lies or how cringeworthy he gets, there are millions of Americans who not only trust him but also believe his lies. It’s a sad reality. So, the idea that Trump created and is fueling distrust in government is absurd, but it's just the type of lie Schiff's supporters will believe. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

