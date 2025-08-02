Federal Government DEI Program Bites the Dust After 44 Years
Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on August 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib


Leave it to Republicans to derail President Donald Trump’s agenda. On Saturday, Republican Senate Leader John Thune announced there will be no recess appointments for Trump over the rest of the month and into September. The U.S. Senate will hold what are called Pro Forma sessions every few days to block Trump’s ability to fast-track his nominees.

Here’s Thune making the announcement. Check out the haggard RINO vultures just behind him. (WATCH)

Of course, those two harpies are happy.

Commenters were in shock that members of the GOP had thrown a wrench into their own party's President’s agenda.

Sadly, there are no do-overs.

Posters are calling Thune a liar and a traitor to his party and voters, and they have the receipts to prove it.

His actions tell the whole story; his words mean nothing.

Posters say many Senate Republicans don’t represent their voters but their self-interests instead.

Many upset commenters are calling for primaries on Republicans who reject the MAGA agenda. That’s great for down the road, but that does nothing to rectify what these RINOs just did.

DONALD TRUMP GOP JOHN THUNE LISA MURKOWSKI REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

