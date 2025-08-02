Charge of the RINOs: Thune Tramples Trump’s Recess Appointments While Collins and Murkowski Beam





Leave it to Republicans to derail President Donald Trump’s agenda. On Saturday, Republican Senate Leader John Thune announced there will be no recess appointments for Trump over the rest of the month and into September. The U.S. Senate will hold what are called Pro Forma sessions every few days to block Trump’s ability to fast-track his nominees.

Advertisement

Here’s Thune making the announcement. Check out the haggard RINO vultures just behind him. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: John Thune just announced he will be BLOCKING President Trump from making appointments after he recesses the Senate tonight, via pro-forma sessions



WHAT A LOSER.



MCCONNELL 2.0! pic.twitter.com/6OY8D3gmjz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 2, 2025

Murkowski and Collins in the background nodding along. Fitting. pic.twitter.com/RcimErcPfT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 3, 2025

Of course, those two harpies are happy.

Commenters were in shock that members of the GOP had thrown a wrench into their own party's President’s agenda.

I cannot believe this.



The GOP are literally the enemy of the American people.



They voted for Trump. Trump picked his nominees. The GOP are blocking him from making the recess appointments.



I’m truly in disbelief.



What do we do now? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 3, 2025

Now we have to wait til September to get the rest of the backlog through. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 3, 2025

I said from the get-go, Thune is a RINO, Should've picked ol boy from Florida! Better than this one for sure — Gracie Cat (@carriemartin647) August 3, 2025

Rick Scott would never have let these confirmations drag on this long — Sherri Dodsworth (@SherriDodsworth) August 3, 2025

Sadly, there are no do-overs.

Posters are calling Thune a liar and a traitor to his party and voters, and they have the receipts to prove it.

The ol bait and switch. Typical RINO energy pic.twitter.com/JOa2JWyDss — ScapeGoat (@BleikrG0at) August 3, 2025

If anyone had any doubts as to whether or not Thune was a MAGA man, I think this clears things up.



He's doing everything he can to prevent these appointments from being confirmed. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 3, 2025

His actions tell the whole story; his words mean nothing.

Posters say many Senate Republicans don’t represent their voters but their self-interests instead.

It’s completely useless to have a republican majority where all they do is block President Trump’s agenda.



They have done absolutely nothing for the people. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) August 3, 2025

Most Senate Republicans vote whichever way is going to benefit them the most.



That’s it.



It has nothing to do with the people. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 3, 2025

Y’all need to understand, this is about control- the Uniparty is alive. It MUST BE DISMANTLED. — Mark “Ski” Gudanowski (@SkiGudanowski) August 3, 2025

Many upset commenters are calling for primaries on Republicans who reject the MAGA agenda. That’s great for down the road, but that does nothing to rectify what these RINOs just did.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.