Now Is Not the Time for Tariff Rebates, It's a Time for Fiscal...
Typical Liberal Woman Absolutely Loses It Because Gaza Has No Food
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Mourns for When Journalism Was Factual and Unbiased
Commie Goblin Robert Reich Tells Dems to Stop Chasing the 'Center' and Double...
Woman Crying Over Sydney Sweeney Ad Needs to See Action From the ‘Good...
California's Chaos: How Misguided Policies and Leadership Are Driving the State to Ruin
GENDER GAP: Daily Mail Reveals Men REALLY Don't Care About Politics When It...
Sen. Cory Booker Having Another Tantrum on the Senate Floor About Everything
Obama Bros Unmasked: Pod Save America's Anti-Israel Rant Signals Democratic Party's Repuls...
Uh Oh, North Carolina: Roy Cooper Gets Coveted Tim Walz Endorsement
AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'
Broadcast Networks Devote 41 Seconds to DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Drop
Senator Cory Booker’s Latest Meltdown Is One for the History Books
INCONVENIENT TRUTH: Dana Loesch Reminds Dems Their Beloved Gun Control Laws FAILED In...

Something to 'Crow' About: Dem Chuck Schumer Claims Almost 170 Million Americans Don’t Have IDs to Vote

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:44 AM on July 30, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrats are like that old rock band that goes on tour without any new material to promote. Democrat Chuck Schumer is dredging up his party’s greatest hits and playing ‘The Republicans are bringing back Jim Crow’ - the same tired tune they’ve been pulling out for years. Chuck, we’ve heard this one a million times!

Here’s ‘shaming’ Schumer. (WATCH)

They could’ve at least gotten a new singer!

Schumer would have you believe there are 170 million Americans without government-issued IDs. As posters point out, it’s an insane lie not based in reality.

Democrats love telling us they believe black people are too incompetent to get IDs.

It’s virtually impossible to get through life without an ID. Democrats are against them for voting because no IDs make it easier for them to cheat. Posters know that’s why they scream ‘racism’ so loudly.

Yep, time to break up the band and retire. Maybe someone with some fresh material will take the stage. ‘Jim Crow’ has been played to death.

