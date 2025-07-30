Something to 'Crow' About: Dem Chuck Schumer Claims Almost 170 Million Americans Don’t Have IDs to Vote

Democrats are like that old rock band that goes on tour without any new material to promote. Democrat Chuck Schumer is dredging up his party’s greatest hits and playing ‘The Republicans are bringing back Jim Crow’ - the same tired tune they’ve been pulling out for years. Chuck, we’ve heard this one a million times!

Here’s ‘shaming’ Schumer. (WATCH)

Unhinged Chuck Schumer says Republicans want to bring back Jim Crow:



“They don’t want people of color to vote!" https://t.co/HOmwRWDtHw pic.twitter.com/poZ9uUbDuf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2025

This is the most clear sign of desperation I’ve ever seen 😂😂 anybody still buying this crap is beyond lost — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 29, 2025

Yep, but the real sad part is there are a bunch of folks still buying it… — Pastor Carl (@SgtStriker777) July 29, 2025

The people nodding in agreement as he speaks is hilarious — Donegaldrifter (@moldyloss) July 29, 2025

They’re dusting off the all the classics 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2025

They could’ve at least gotten a new singer!

Schumer would have you believe there are 170 million Americans without government-issued IDs. As posters point out, it’s an insane lie not based in reality.

"half the people in the country can’t vote if they have to show an ID"



- Chuck Schumer, liar. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2025

Schmuck Schumer

"Half the people in America do not have IDs"



Holy Schnikies Schumer. Where were you for the past 40 years? — Thinker (@MakeUrMov) July 29, 2025

Unbelievable they don't see how racist that sounds — mtn_mama✝️ (@PeachElsa16884) July 29, 2025

Democrats love telling us they believe black people are too incompetent to get IDs.

It’s virtually impossible to get through life without an ID. Democrats are against them for voting because no IDs make it easier for them to cheat. Posters know that’s why they scream ‘racism’ so loudly.

Yes, we do want people to vote - all of them.



But, we want them to show an ID, vote in 1 day and have the votes counted that same day.



Like all civilized nations but us do. — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) July 29, 2025

When your politics are based on racism, all you can do is escalate. If they ever admitted that racism is over, or even declining, then their entire political base falls apart and they have nothing. — nv (@nvanwyen) July 29, 2025

This is another stupid narrative. Fear mongering and political theater is all they've got. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 29, 2025

Ok grandpa, let’s get you to bed. — Dale Doback (@ThreeGreen21) July 29, 2025

Yep, time to break up the band and retire. Maybe someone with some fresh material will take the stage. ‘Jim Crow’ has been played to death.

