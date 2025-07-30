Political Purge: Seth Meyers Views His Late-Night TV Talk Show as Cathartic Not...
Inland Tsunami Warning? National Weather Service Gives All Clear to North Dakota - No Wave Worries

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:04 AM on July 30, 2025
Imgflip

Hawaii and California braced for a tsunami overnight, but amid the warnings to seek safety, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks had to remind North Dakotans they were in no danger from the earthquake-caused waves. Sadly, this really happened.

Advertisement

See for yourself. (READ)

Not sure if this is an education problem or just trolling.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any sillier. Someone got Grok involved. Seriously, North Dakota is 1500 miles from the West Coast. Why would you even need to ask this?

Well, duh!

Commenters couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity of it all and jokingly declared they were safe in other inland areas.

Such a close call!

It’s times like these that we have to remind our readers that there are some pretty dumb people sharing America with us.

Advertisement

Those are always a hoot, but leave us a bit sad as well.

Let’s check in with Democrat Henry Johnson of Georgia before we wrap this story up.

Yes, if there’s ever a real tsunami warning for North Dakota, you should just wave goodbye (pun intended). That's end-of-the-world stuff.

Tags:

HAWAII NORTH DAKOTA

