Inland Tsunami Warning? National Weather Service Gives All Clear to North Dakota - No Wave Worries

Hawaii and California braced for a tsunami overnight, but amid the warnings to seek safety, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks had to remind North Dakotans they were in no danger from the earthquake-caused waves. Sadly, this really happened.

See for yourself. (READ)

There is no threat for tsunami impacts in North Dakota.



If you are in a coastal area under threat however check https://t.co/7YxvShRdZr for up to date information and with local officials for any evacuation orders https://t.co/ycz4sXnZmE — NWS Grand Forks (@NWSGrandForks) July 30, 2025

We need to abolish the Department of Education.



Like. Yesterday. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 30, 2025

Absolutely. Without delay. — Hevyarmz (@HevyArmz) July 30, 2025

Not sure if this is an education problem or just trolling.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any sillier. Someone got Grok involved. Seriously, North Dakota is 1500 miles from the West Coast. Why would you even need to ask this?

@grok what would be the odds of a tsunami reaching the state of North Dakota? — DMV News Live (@DCNewsLive) July 30, 2025

The odds of a tsunami reaching North Dakota are precisely zero. As a landlocked state over 1,000 miles from the nearest ocean, it's geophysically impossible for ocean-generated tsunamis to affect it. For real threats, check coastal alerts at https://t.co/EcmHed4oQc. — Grok (@grok) July 30, 2025

Well, duh!

Commenters couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity of it all and jokingly declared they were safe in other inland areas.

Oh thank God!!!! I was going to lose sleep about the Dakotas being hit — CtrlAltElite🇺🇸🦅 (@docsta80) July 30, 2025

Thank god! North Dakota was the first place that came to my mind! — buck (@froststride) July 30, 2025

No threats in Boulder Colorado either.....looks like we might be safe over here doe — Cules (@Szuzuk1) July 30, 2025

Thank God! Here in Montana, I was getting worried! — Chanson (@Cassand65860619) July 30, 2025

Such a close call!

It’s times like these that we have to remind our readers that there are some pretty dumb people sharing America with us.

The fact this needed to be said is wild 🤣 https://t.co/mriruIuBca — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 30, 2025

Are people really this stupid and geographically challenged??? 🙊🙉🙈 — Lady Chance (@Cel2828) July 30, 2025

It appears so 😂😂😂😂 — Larry (@Larry6647187252) July 30, 2025

Have you seen the typical "man on the street" interviews where people are asked general knowledge questions?



It absolutely has to be said. 😄 — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) July 30, 2025

Those are always a hoot, but leave us a bit sad as well.

Let’s check in with Democrat Henry Johnson of Georgia before we wrap this story up.

“What I worry about is that if too many people flee from the beaches at the same time that it may cause North Dakota to capsize and sink” pic.twitter.com/3VNewcmZh6 — Jamie Duff (@JamieDuffDevOPs) July 30, 2025

If there is a tsunami warning for them we have big problems… — 🦊Sly the Silver Fox 🦊 (@FreedomHasWon) July 30, 2025

Yes, if there’s ever a real tsunami warning for North Dakota, you should just wave goodbye (pun intended). That's end-of-the-world stuff.

