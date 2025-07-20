Basement Bound? Pee-Wee Herman’s Iconic Red Bike Has Found a New Home at the Alamo (Yes, Really!)

The iconic red bicycle from the movie ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’ is now a star attraction in the Lone Star State. Anyone who is familiar with the cherished 80s film knows where it must be. Yes, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas! But, will it be displayed in the basement? Let's find out!

The famous stunt bike used in the cult classic “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” will soon be on display at @OfficialAlamo. @OmarVillafranca got a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic prop and its new home. pic.twitter.com/ugYNLVBAYi — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 18, 2025

Pee-wee Herman’s iconic red bicycle to be permanently displayed at the Alamo https://t.co/5czDYp96nv pic.twitter.com/axhZKrztKw — New York Post (@nypost) July 20, 2025

Can't believe it's taken this long, tbh. — Snake Plisskenish(RedheadAppreciator)🇮🇱 (@_CrotalusAtrox_) July 20, 2025

It’s there as part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the film.

Posters remember the Texas-themed plot point from the film, which tour guides still hear to this day.

Everyone asks to see the basement when they go to the Alamo. I did. It's just a thing. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) July 20, 2025

Surely in the basement, right? I can't imagine San Antonio putting that out front.. — Gronko Dean (@gronko63) July 20, 2025

We miss the late Jan Hooks. RIP.

The bike was displayed outside the Alamo for pictures, with security to keep it safe. There was no sign of a certain jealous friend from the flick.

Francis Buxton be like pic.twitter.com/eCCvjo9aLl — Based Buc-ee (@Natnl_Disgrace) July 20, 2025

at least we know of someone who will try to get their hands on it pic.twitter.com/v5ibx6wKKt — Feesh of the Net (@TwittyFeesh) July 20, 2025

It’s not for sale, FRANCIS!! — Early Cuyler (@JohnKir72174767) July 20, 2025

Francis will never get his hands on Pee-Wee’s bike again.

Although fans of the film are thrilled, some posters think displaying the iconic two-wheeler takes away from the historical sacrifices that make the Alamo great.

This is so unnecessary and won't age well, heck, it's already not aging well in 2025. — E Meow (@emeowwww) July 20, 2025

More of the dismal decline of our society. — Viktor J. (@ViktorJ957) July 20, 2025

This article divides us into two camps. Those of us who saw Peewee's Big Adventure in theaters (and our kids, who we made sure also saw it), and those who are completely oblivious and probably have no place commenting on anything about culture or entertainment for the time being. — Sara (@brightislandusa) July 20, 2025

The Alamo is creating a pop culture wing, so thankfully, the bike won’t be permanently next to historical items.

The addition is sparking renewed interest in the Alamo.

Welp I know where I’m headed next — PAUL REVERE JR JR 🇺🇸 (@PaulRevereJrJr) July 20, 2025

I know you are, but what am I? pic.twitter.com/bEmN1O3kTN — AskACapper (@AskACapper) July 20, 2025

We don’t recommend hitchhiking, though. But, if you do, don't forget to tell the Alamo staff that, 'Large Marge sent ya!'

