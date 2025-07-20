Hakeem Jeffries: Our Redrawn Congressional Districts Are Maximizing Fairness, GOP Ones Rig...
Security Cam Footage: Off Duty CBP Officer Returns Fire After Being Shot By...
Karen Bass: Doxxing and Threatening ICE Agents and Families Is No Big Deal...
VIP
The Trans Athlete Movement Is Running on Empty
Drawing Lines: Beto O’Rourke Says His Democrat Party Needs to Be More Ruthless...
The Expert Strikes Again! Tom Nichols Accidentally Proves Trump, Gabbard RIGHT In Ironic...
HOLY PROJECTION, Batman! John Pavlovitz Thinks the GOP Harbors Traffickers and Wages War...
And We Thought Tim Walz Was Bad! U.K. Primary School Takes 'Redefining Masculinity'...
Persistence Pays Off: WATCH Scott Presler's Interview With Fox News and His Message...
LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Comment About Trump and the Border Was so Crazy...
Whitest Protest In the History of Mankind: Maine Leftists Kayak to John Roberts'...
Cincinnati Bluesky User Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Murder Kristi Noem and ICE...
That Thing That Wasn't Happening WAS Happening (AGAIN!): Chicago Tribune Admits Illegals D...
Answer the Question, Amy! Klobuchar Deflects Jake Tapper's Epstein List Query With CRINGE...

Basement Bound? Pee-Wee Herman’s Iconic Red Bike Has Found a New Home at the Alamo (Yes, Really!)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File

The iconic red bicycle from the movie ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’ is now a star attraction in the Lone Star State. Anyone who is familiar with the cherished 80s film knows where it must be. Yes, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas! But, will it be displayed in the basement? Let's find out!

Advertisement

Here’s more from CBS Mornings. (WATCH)

It’s there as part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the film.

Posters remember the Texas-themed plot point from the film, which tour guides still hear to this day.

Recommended

The Expert Strikes Again! Tom Nichols Accidentally Proves Trump, Gabbard RIGHT In Ironic Atlantic Piece
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We miss the late Jan Hooks. RIP.

The bike was displayed outside the Alamo for pictures, with security to keep it safe. There was no sign of a certain jealous friend from the flick.

Francis will never get his hands on Pee-Wee’s bike again.

Although fans of the film are thrilled, some posters think displaying the iconic two-wheeler takes away from the historical sacrifices that make the Alamo great.

Advertisement

The Alamo is creating a pop culture wing, so thankfully, the bike won’t be permanently next to historical items.

The addition is sparking renewed interest in the Alamo.

We don’t recommend hitchhiking, though. But, if you do, don't forget to tell the Alamo staff that, 'Large Marge sent ya!'

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HISTORY HOLLYWOOD TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Expert Strikes Again! Tom Nichols Accidentally Proves Trump, Gabbard RIGHT In Ironic Atlantic Piece
Amy Curtis
Hakeem Jeffries: Our Redrawn Congressional Districts Are Maximizing Fairness, GOP Ones Rigging Elections
Warren Squire
Security Cam Footage: Off Duty CBP Officer Returns Fire After Being Shot By Illegal Alien
Eric V.
Karen Bass: Doxxing and Threatening ICE Agents and Families Is No Big Deal Since They’re Not from LA
Warren Squire
THAR She Blows! Rachel Bitecofer's Nasty Dig at PREGNANT Riley Gaines for Coming in 5th Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
And We Thought Tim Walz Was Bad! U.K. Primary School Takes 'Redefining Masculinity' to INSANE New Level
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Expert Strikes Again! Tom Nichols Accidentally Proves Trump, Gabbard RIGHT In Ironic Atlantic Piece Amy Curtis
Advertisement