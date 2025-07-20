LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Comment About Trump and the Border Was so Crazy Even Martha Raddatz Was WTF?!

On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass insanely said President Donald Trump had done nothing good with the border because he’s kept people from entering the country illegally. Even fellow Democrat Martha Raddatz of ABC News was like WTF?

Check this out. (WATCH)

Karen Bass says Trump has done nothing good with the border:



“The viewpoint has been…let's make it as miserable as possible so that these people don't come."



Well…yes.



Then even Raddatz had to issue a correction: "Whatever they're doing is certainly working at the border." pic.twitter.com/7RgaS58DLY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

What Trump has done with the southern border is undeniably incredible.

Posters say Bass is upset because, like the majority of the Democrat Party, she wants illegal aliens streaming over the border into the U.S.

Because this accessory to arson wants open borders.



She’s a whack job pawn of the extreme left. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 20, 2025

“They’ve created disincentives for illegal immigration!"



No sh!t, Karen, that’s kind of the point. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

😆🤦🏻‍♂️ — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 20, 2025

No one’s ever claimed Bass is smart or on top of things.

As we’ve discussed many times on Twitchy, Democrats need illegal aliens to inflate census numbers to hold congressional seats and Electoral College votes. They hope amnesty will give them millions of new voters, too.

Every illegal we prevent from entering the country is one less Democrat voter. There's a reason why they're panicking about the border being closed: it's very damaging to their future voter base. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 20, 2025

That was the entire point and the full legacy of the Biden administration, the worst and most destructive administration in US history. — Steve Sheeston (@sheeston1979) July 20, 2025

All about power.



And Beto was just telling us how Dems haven’t been ruthless enough about power. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

I can't imagine Democrats being more ruthless about power than they are already.



The Russia Hoax, COVID totalitarianism, the weaponization of the government during the Biden years ... yikes. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 20, 2025

It’s always about power when it comes to Democrats.

Some commenters were surprised Raddatz countered Bass.

I'm shocked Martha admitted that about the border. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 20, 2025

Even the propagandists can’t cover that up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

It is quite remarkable what they've accomplished at the border in just 6 months.

We just needed a new president. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 20, 2025

Democrats have a hard time hiding what Trump has accomplished at the border. Plus, focusing attention on it only highlights what a colossal failure the Democrat Party was at securing it.

