LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Comment About Trump and the Border Was so Crazy Even Martha Raddatz Was WTF?!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

On Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass insanely said President Donald Trump had done nothing good with the border because he’s kept people from entering the country illegally. Even fellow Democrat Martha Raddatz of ABC News was like WTF?

Check this out. (WATCH)

What Trump has done with the southern border is undeniably incredible.

Posters say Bass is upset because, like the majority of the Democrat Party, she wants illegal aliens streaming over the border into the U.S.

No one’s ever claimed Bass is smart or on top of things.

As we’ve discussed many times on Twitchy, Democrats need illegal aliens to inflate census numbers to hold congressional seats and Electoral College votes. They hope amnesty will give them millions of new voters, too.

It’s always about power when it comes to Democrats.

Some commenters were surprised Raddatz countered Bass. 

Democrats have a hard time hiding what Trump has accomplished at the border. Plus, focusing attention on it only highlights what a colossal failure the Democrat Party was at securing it.

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN BASS

