Stars No More: Colbert Treated ‘Journos’ and Dems Like Celebrities - No Wonder They’re So Upset!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:58 AM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were stunned that CBS recently canceled ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’ But it was the conceited ‘journalists’ who were suffering the most. Why? Because Colbert’s show gave them a platform to be treated like the stars and celebrities they delusionally think they are.

Have a look. (READ)

Chris Hayes regularly gets mistaken for Rachel Maddow. They share a wardrobe closet at MSNBC.

CBS was burning through mountains of cash to keep Colbert's Democrat Party cheerleading show on the air, but economic reality finally caught up with them. Dems can’t accept it.

Wow.

Posters say Chris Hayes looked like he was on an Estrogen bender when he appeared on Colbert’s show. Time to hit the gym!

Maddow, Jim Acosta, Chris Hayes, and Rosie O’Donnell all sport that same pudgy, bespectacled look. It’s very hard to tell them apart.

Posters correctly noticed that ‘The Late Show’ functioned as a propaganda arm of the DNC by featuring Democrat politicians plus cable news ‘journos.’ An amputation was long overdue; the arm was rotting.

The Democrat Party is rightfully panicking right now with NPR and PBS losing taxpayer funding and CBS canceling Colbert. The avenues to get out the party’s messaging and bash half the nation are losing funding and influence. All they can do is cry and whine about it.

