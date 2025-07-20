Stars No More: Colbert Treated ‘Journos’ and Dems Like Celebrities - No Wonder They’re So Upset!

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats were stunned that CBS recently canceled ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’ But it was the conceited ‘journalists’ who were suffering the most. Why? Because Colbert’s show gave them a platform to be treated like the stars and celebrities they delusionally think they are.

Have a look. (READ)

It’s a total mystery why MSNBC and CNN are so apoplectic about CBS canning Colbert. pic.twitter.com/lsYVT4ucnz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

Those are four unattractive women. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 19, 2025

I see what you did there.



And approve. — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) July 19, 2025

Chris Hayes regularly gets mistaken for Rachel Maddow. They share a wardrobe closet at MSNBC.

CBS was burning through mountains of cash to keep Colbert's Democrat Party cheerleading show on the air, but economic reality finally caught up with them. Dems can’t accept it.

They seem to think Trump personally called CBS and demanded Colbert be fired.

When the likely and stated explanation is the show was losing tens of millions a year. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 19, 2025

"Attacks on free speech!”*



*Show’s hemorrhaging millions — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

I’ve actually seen this defended as:



“That’s consistent with industry losses" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

Wow.

Posters say Chris Hayes looked like he was on an Estrogen bender when he appeared on Colbert’s show. Time to hit the gym!

Need to do some deadlifts after seeing these images to replenish the lost T. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 19, 2025

What do you mean 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YNDxgAnUVN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

Maddow gained some weight? — Quebecock Blocker (@Quebecoite) July 19, 2025

Maddow, Jim Acosta, Chris Hayes, and Rosie O’Donnell all sport that same pudgy, bespectacled look. It’s very hard to tell them apart.

Posters correctly noticed that ‘The Late Show’ functioned as a propaganda arm of the DNC by featuring Democrat politicians plus cable news ‘journos.’ An amputation was long overdue; the arm was rotting.

CBS essentially running of an arm of MSNBC in late night — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

It’s like losing one of their limbs…

…which in a sense it is. — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) July 19, 2025

Legacy media mansion has many rooms...house of cards is falling. They can feel it coming. — Alexandria Irby (@Alexandria74733) July 19, 2025

They see the walls closing in & tumbling down. They know - the end of their “cozy fake news cabal” is near. — Sherly Salisbury (@SalisburySherly) July 19, 2025

The media elite are all one big club who look down on the average American. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) July 19, 2025

They loathe the average American. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

The Democrat Party is rightfully panicking right now with NPR and PBS losing taxpayer funding and CBS canceling Colbert. The avenues to get out the party’s messaging and bash half the nation are losing funding and influence. All they can do is cry and whine about it.

