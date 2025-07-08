Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
President Trump Snaps at Reporter Who Asks About Epstein Files

Eric Swalwell Wants to Waste Time and Money in Futile Attempt to Blame Trump for the Deadly Texas Floods

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:15 PM on July 08, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrat Eric Swalwell wants Congress to waste both time and taxpayer dollars on a pointless investigation into the recent Texas flood disaster. Legacy media and Democrat narratives have all been washed away by facts, but that’s not stopping Swalwell from wanting to exploit the deadly disaster for political gain.

Here’s Swalwell on CNN. (WATCH)

They know Trump isn’t to blame, but they want to use the tragedy in hopes of getting fired Democrat workers reinstated and to start growing the government again.

Swalwell naturally has a partner in slime helping him out. (WATCH)

She always looks angry. Probably because she’s stuck at CNN.

Commenters noticed that Swalwell and his fellow Democrats have conveniently ignored disasters that happened in blue states.

Outside of knocking on doors and screaming outside houses and buildings, we’re not sure what else could have been done to alert people to flooding they had already been alerted to.

Posters say Swalwell is trying to change his image since he dabbled with a foreign spy.

All we can guess is that Swalwell is trying to show his feminine side by wearing what appears to be women’s glasses. The beard attempt is sending out mixed signals, though. Maybe he can try blaming that on Trump, too. Cue up the investigation!

