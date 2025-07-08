Eric Swalwell Wants to Waste Time and Money in Futile Attempt to Blame Trump for the Deadly Texas Floods

Democrat Eric Swalwell wants Congress to waste both time and taxpayer dollars on a pointless investigation into the recent Texas flood disaster. Legacy media and Democrat narratives have all been washed away by facts, but that’s not stopping Swalwell from wanting to exploit the deadly disaster for political gain.

Here’s Swalwell on CNN. (WATCH)

Democrats send in the clowns: Eric Swalwell wants congress to investigate the Trump admin over the TX flood disaster:



“For the last six months we've seen an effort to undermine the hard work of government workers." pic.twitter.com/YQpgsKH2wx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 8, 2025

Twist and turn.. and stammer.. but definitely blame Trump somehow! — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸 (@daisymae9725) July 8, 2025

They know Trump isn’t to blame, but they want to use the tragedy in hopes of getting fired Democrat workers reinstated and to start growing the government again.

Swalwell naturally has a partner in slime helping him out. (WATCH)

Swalwell was teed up by CNN’s Kate Bolduan, who has been very busy blaming the Trump admin for the disaster. pic.twitter.com/K3dZYOqGEL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 8, 2025

No one is better at showing disgust with facial expression than Kate. — Linda Davis (@lindas_diner) July 8, 2025

She always looks angry. Probably because she’s stuck at CNN.

Commenters noticed that Swalwell and his fellow Democrats have conveniently ignored disasters that happened in blue states.

They’re desperation to try and make a point against Trump has gotten completely ridiculous — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 8, 2025

Does @RepSwalwell want to investigate the fires in Hawaii and the Francis Scott Key Bridge, too?



I don't remember him barking about those.



Or the fires in Southern California.



Oh, I get it.



Those 3 were in Democrat run cities and districts. — Tim Pereira (@timfrompitsburg) July 8, 2025

This is all they do. No actual work for the American people — TexasStong (@Richard31865731) July 8, 2025

Zero cuts to services, additional staff on hand, BBB scheduled cuts don't even start until later this year.... but Trump is to blame for the weather.... 😝 — Erin Brophy - don't forget to laugh.. (@ERINBROPHY18) July 8, 2025

Did Swalwell expect that the Trump admin should send govt employees to knock on people's doors and warn them?



The NWS did issue warnings. Multiple warnings.

The water came in as a wall and 30 minutes later was 26' high. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) July 8, 2025

Outside of knocking on doors and screaming outside houses and buildings, we’re not sure what else could have been done to alert people to flooding they had already been alerted to.

Posters say Swalwell is trying to change his image since he dabbled with a foreign spy.

Eric Swalwell will never escape the fact that he slept with a Chinese spy and sold out America.



Any complaints he ever makes are null and void. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 8, 2025

He must have an image consultant. "The bad boy beard isn't working, Eric, we need to add trendy glasses." — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) July 8, 2025

Somehow Dems like to send this guy out there, ladies’ spectacles and all — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 8, 2025

All we can guess is that Swalwell is trying to show his feminine side by wearing what appears to be women’s glasses. The beard attempt is sending out mixed signals, though. Maybe he can try blaming that on Trump, too. Cue up the investigation!