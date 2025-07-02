Socialist Smiles: Zohran Mamdani Gets the Giddy Greeting You’d Expect from ‘Journalist’ at NPR

It’s no surprise that Socialist Zohran Mamdani got a tongue bath at NPR on Tuesday. He was interviewed by an exuberantly enamored fellow Democrat after all.

The whole meet-up can be summed up in one pic. (READ)

Was going to pull a clip of Mamdani’s new interview with NPR, but I think these images tell the story just fine. pic.twitter.com/mlhQAOVP2F — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

Zohran Mamdani on affordability, billionaires, and fighting hate | Morning Edition | NPRhttps://t.co/2XcphGvEEw — Gadea (@Gadea) July 1, 2025

Isn't that Sweet! Totally enamored with each other! 😳 — firesinthesky01 (@firesinthesky01) July 2, 2025

She was giddy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

Her face says it all.

Watch the ‘interview’ at the link above. It’s like an election ad mixed with a first date.

Sample question: “Were you prepared for the level of bigotry you've received?" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

Fawning is the best word to describe the brave & testing coverage he has received. — BocaDuke (@BocaDuk3) July 2, 2025

Mamdani to all his supporte... I mean to all the media REporters who interview him: pic.twitter.com/WqHCkNcoOA — OldWorld Marc (@world_citizen_1) July 2, 2025

Her fellow ‘journos’ are most likely jealous they didn’t get to talk up their latest hero.

That pic’s going to be a meme template, isn’t it?

And then I told them everything was going to be free and I loved Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/D1q47l0oqM — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 1, 2025

And then I showed everyone how to eat rice with their hands — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

Can you feel the joy of communism? — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) July 1, 2025

Really wish one of them would work that in for old times sake 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

At least they’re saying it out loud now! 🤣 — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) July 1, 2025

She calls him a ‘Democratic Socialist’ at the start of their talk. By now, it’s pretty clear the guy’s a communist.

Many have noticed that Jasmine Crockett’s media appearances have decreased as Mamdani’s star has risen.

Jasmine Crockett has to be seething over Zohron The Destroyer sucking up all the Commie oxygen on Legacy Media outlets.

It’ll be fun to see what she does/says to get the microphone back. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) July 1, 2025

Zohron The Destroyer 👍🏼🤣 pic.twitter.com/90XBffwwQ5 — James McDaniel (@JamesMcDaniel) July 2, 2025

Now that you mention it, where is Jasmine on this whole Mamdani deal? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

Hard hitting stuff your tax dollars paid for.😜 — Hellforthecompany (@Biercesghost) July 2, 2025

Yep, we’re paying for part of Mamdani’s NYC mayoral campaign since our tax dollars are going to NPR.