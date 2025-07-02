Socialist Smiles: Zohran Mamdani Gets the Giddy Greeting You’d Expect from ‘Journalist’ at NPR

FBI Blocked Probe Into 2020 Chinese Election Meddling to Protect Then-Director Christopher...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 AM on July 02, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

It’s no surprise that Socialist Zohran Mamdani got a tongue bath at NPR on Tuesday. He was interviewed by an exuberantly enamored fellow Democrat after all.

The whole meet-up can be summed up in one pic. (READ)

Her face says it all.

Watch the ‘interview’ at the link above. It’s like an election ad mixed with a first date.

Her fellow ‘journos’ are most likely jealous they didn’t get to talk up their latest hero.

That pic’s going to be a meme template, isn’t it?

She calls him a ‘Democratic Socialist’ at the start of their talk. By now, it’s pretty clear the guy’s a communist.

Many have noticed that Jasmine Crockett’s media appearances have decreased as Mamdani’s star has risen.

Yep, we’re paying for part of Mamdani’s NYC mayoral campaign since our tax dollars are going to NPR.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT NPR

