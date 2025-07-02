Joy Reid Says Stephen Miller Has Initiated a ‘3000 Brown Persons a Day’ Deportation Quota

Joy Reid has made the transition from MSNBC to the floor of her home, where she hosts her podcast. Talk about a new low. It’s from this lowly position that Reid lashed out with lies at White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller recently. Reid is claiming Miller has directed ICE to arrest and deport illegal aliens based on their skin color.

Hear her nonsense for yourself. (WATCH)

Joy Reid: Stephen Miller has instituted a “3000 brown person a day” deportation quota. pic.twitter.com/zk2n9uFlkz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

Why is she claiming that only Brown people break the law? — K Wheatley (@KWheatley1) July 1, 2025

She can’t process the geographic reality that the vast majority of illegal aliens are going to be brown-skinned because all countries they originate from below our southern border are mostly Latino/Hispanic.

She’s focused on skin color because that’s how she views everything since she’s a racist.

That sounds kinda racist.



How does she know they’re all brown?



🤣 — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) July 1, 2025

Joy was too racist even for MSNBC… and they still have Al Sharpton 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

I mean…he does have fantastic hair.. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) July 1, 2025

Not anymore 😂 — mommaD (@donnas0929) July 1, 2025

Sharpton’s wavy locks from the last century are long gone, like most of his weight.

Commenters correctly point out that Reid is lying about Miller.

She’s lying again! I actually never heard Stephen Miller say those words! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 1, 2025

If she opens her mouth, she’s lying! — PinkBeachGirl🩷👙 (@PinkBeachGirl1) July 1, 2025

You can tell when she's lying; her lips move. — Geoffrey Chaucer (@Fongistan) July 1, 2025

Ofc he didn’t say that. When you’re too insane for MSNBC….you clear out your living room for a podcast — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

Maybe her furniture got repossessed, so she has no choice but to host from the floor.

Reid deserves where she is now. She’s a caricature that most people don’t respect or take seriously, like Sharpton.

She is the female Al Sharpton 💯😆 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) July 1, 2025

Sitting on the floor doing a podcast 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

You know she’s got a MEGA bag of Doritos and a box of Chardonnay right next to her. — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) July 1, 2025

All that’s missing is several cats.

Commenters don’t care about the race of illegal aliens who are being arrested and deported; it’s all about the numbers.

Only 3,000? Those are rookie numbers. We want those numbers up. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) July 1, 2025

Can we raise it to 5000/day?! — Noel Artiles-León (@nartiles) July 1, 2025

We would like it to be 24 thousand illegals a day.



But that’s a little aggressive 🤣 — Matthew Winterhawk (@W4Nevada) July 1, 2025

Im so glad she called that out!! ICE needs to up their game!! We need at least 3 x that many a day!! And not just brown ones.....that's racist! 🤷‍♀️ — 🍀Shenanigator🍀 (@lestweforget76) July 1, 2025

ALL illegal aliens must go. If Reid knows where an enclave of Norwegian illegal aliens is hanging out, she can pick up her phone and call ICE, assuming she can reach it from the floor. We'll be happy to see them go, too.