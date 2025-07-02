Socialist Smiles: Zohran Mamdani Gets the Giddy Greeting You’d Expect from ‘Journalist’ at...
FBI Blocked Probe Into 2020 Chinese Election Meddling to Protect Then-Director Christopher...
'Nature is Healing!' Waffle House Delivers Egg-citing News to X
BREAKING: Paramount/CBS News Settle 60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Deceptive Editing Lawsuit wi...
WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz'
VIP
Nudists Join Toronto 'Pride' Parade
Palestinian Writer Invents Wile E. Coyote-Type Sugar Trap Story You Will Not Believe
Polymarket Says Elon Musk Likely to Start a New Party
VIP
Dem Chuck Schumer Says Trump Could Do to the IRS and Other Agencies...
Susan Rice Blasts President Trump’s Iran Strikes as Ineffective
Rubio Announces USAID is Officially Dead and CNN Claims 14 Million Will Die...
VIP
Taylor Lorenz, Tehran's Press Secretary
Trump Explains to Press His Plan to Put Crocodiles in the Rio Grande...
Former UPenn Swimmer Paula Scanlan Receives Lame Apology Years After Being Forced to...

Joy Reid Says Stephen Miller Has Initiated a ‘3000 Brown Persons a Day’ Deportation Quota

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:55 AM on July 02, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Joy Reid has made the transition from MSNBC to the floor of her home, where she hosts her podcast. Talk about a new low. It’s from this lowly position that Reid lashed out with lies at White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller recently. Reid is claiming Miller has directed ICE to arrest and deport illegal aliens based on their skin color.

Advertisement

Hear her nonsense for yourself. (WATCH)

She can’t process the geographic reality that the vast majority of illegal aliens are going to be brown-skinned because all countries they originate from below our southern border are mostly Latino/Hispanic.

She’s focused on skin color because that’s how she views everything since she’s a racist.

Sharpton’s wavy locks from the last century are long gone, like most of his weight.

Commenters correctly point out that Reid is lying about Miller.

Recommended

WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Laura W.
Advertisement

Maybe her furniture got repossessed, so she has no choice but to host from the floor.

Reid deserves where she is now. She’s a caricature that most people don’t respect or take seriously, like Sharpton.

All that’s missing is several cats.

Commenters don’t care about the race of illegal aliens who are being arrested and deported; it’s all about the numbers.

Advertisement

ALL illegal aliens must go. If Reid knows where an enclave of Norwegian illegal aliens is hanging out, she can pick up her phone and call ICE, assuming she can reach it from the floor. We'll be happy to see them go, too.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Laura W.
Tiny Portland Antifa Members Hold Off Trump Supporter With Shields, Vape Smoke
Brett T.
BREAKING: Paramount/CBS News Settle 60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Deceptive Editing Lawsuit with Trump
Warren Squire
FBI Blocked Probe Into 2020 Chinese Election Meddling to Protect Then-Director Christopher Wray
Laura W.
Palestinian Writer Invents Wile E. Coyote-Type Sugar Trap Story You Will Not Believe
Gordon K
Bill Melugin Shuts Down Criticism of Alligator Alcatraz With ONE Pic From the Biden Administration
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH: Alaska Has EPIC Response to Question About Creating Their Own 'Alligator Alcatraz' Laura W.
Advertisement