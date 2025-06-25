JD Vance Correctly Points Out that Democrats Importing Illegal Aliens Is the REAL...
Socialist Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Dem Mayor Primary, Andrew Cuomo Concedes Race
CNN’s Erin Burnett Recalls Friendliness of Iranians Chanting ‘Death to America’
For SOME Reason People Are Skeptical About This Iran Strike 'Exclusive' From a...
President Trump Posts a Totally Bomb Meme ... Literally
Hot Take: Israel Got Its Butt Handed to It by Iran, So They're...
Will It Be Crazy or CRAZIER?! WATCH LIVE Election Results for NYC Democrat...
In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite...
Clueless and Possibly Complicit LA Mayor Bass Nods Along to Deranged Kidnapping Cosplay
WaPo: US Intelligence Unconvinced Iran Had Resolved to Build a Bomb
Grave Error? Democrat Gerry Connolly Endorses Candidate to Fill the House Seat Vacated...
VIP
Kat Cammack's Ectopic Pregnancy Weaponized by Leftist Fearmongering
AP: Palestinian Witnesses Say IDF Fired Into Crowd of Gazans in Line for...
Democrats Vote Against Resolution Condemning Los Angeles Riots

Trolling Time: Vance Congratulates Zohran Mamdani as ‘the New Leader of the Democratic Party’ on Bluesky

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

Vice President JD Vance is continuing his trolling ways over on his Bluesky account. You can tell he’s having fun. His latest troll is congratulating Zohran Mamdani, who just won the Democrat Party’s primary for NYC mayor, as ‘the new leader of the Democratic Party.’

Advertisement

Here’s Vance’s post. (READ)

That’s exactly what Mamdani’s nomination win shows.

Vance is putting the Democrat Party in the awkward position of defending a guy who’s essentially a communist.

If Dems say he’s not the leader, then they’re forced to explain why. Is he the future of the party or not?

We also get the joy of Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez getting slighted because we’ve been told one of them is the leader of the party, depending on the day of the week.

Recommended

In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite British TERF, J.K. Rowling
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

You love to see it.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

President Donald Trump and Vance have made us smile and laugh a lot recently. They both maintain their humor even in trying times. We’d also like to congratulate Zohran Mamdani on his becoming the leader of the Democrat Party. He's a shining example of what the Democrat Party is currently all about.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite British TERF, J.K. Rowling
Grateful Calvin
CNN’s Erin Burnett Recalls Friendliness of Iranians Chanting ‘Death to America’
Brett T.
JD Vance Correctly Points Out that Democrats Importing Illegal Aliens Is the REAL Threat to Democracy
Warren Squire
Socialist Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Dem Mayor Primary, Andrew Cuomo Concedes Race
Warren Squire
For SOME Reason People Are Skeptical About This Iran Strike 'Exclusive' From a Certain CNN Journo
Doug P.
President Trump Posts a Totally Bomb Meme ... Literally
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite British TERF, J.K. Rowling Grateful Calvin
Advertisement