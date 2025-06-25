Trolling Time: Vance Congratulates Zohran Mamdani as ‘the New Leader of the Democratic Party’ on Bluesky

Vice President JD Vance is continuing his trolling ways over on his Bluesky account. You can tell he’s having fun. His latest troll is congratulating Zohran Mamdani, who just won the Democrat Party’s primary for NYC mayor, as ‘the new leader of the Democratic Party.’

Here’s Vance’s post. (READ)

If Dems say he’s not the leader, then they’re forced to explain why. Is he the future of the party or not?

We also get the joy of Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez getting slighted because we’ve been told one of them is the leader of the party, depending on the day of the week.

You love to see it.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

President Donald Trump and Vance have made us smile and laugh a lot recently. They both maintain their humor even in trying times. We’d also like to congratulate Zohran Mamdani on his becoming the leader of the Democrat Party. He's a shining example of what the Democrat Party is currently all about.