JD Vance Correctly Points Out that Democrats Importing Illegal Aliens Is the REAL Threat to Democracy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:40 AM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President JD Vance was in Ohio speaking at a Republican dinner on Tuesday. He wasn’t serving up food, but dishing out truth. He took a tired, dishonest talking point employed by Democrats and turned it back on them. President Donald Trump isn’t a threat to Democracy; it’s the Democrat Party itself.

Vance explains here. (WATCH)

Exactly. Why win Americans’ hearts and minds when you can import foreign bodies?

Posters have an important question that we can’t answer.

Yep, the Democrat Party in its quest to hold onto power has prioritized ALL illegal aliens over Americans.

Two posters have unlocked the Democrats’ code when it comes to ‘Democracy.’ They're both right.

Power is all they care about.

Commenters say Vance has made them forget Trump’s first VP.

MAGA loves Vance’s humor, fearlessness, and Trump-like attitude. We look forward to Democrats calling PRESIDENT Vance a threat to Democracy.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JD VANCE OHIO REPUBLICAN PARTY

