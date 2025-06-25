JD Vance Correctly Points Out that Democrats Importing Illegal Aliens Is the REAL Threat to Democracy

Vice President JD Vance was in Ohio speaking at a Republican dinner on Tuesday. He wasn’t serving up food, but dishing out truth. He took a tired, dishonest talking point employed by Democrats and turned it back on them. President Donald Trump isn’t a threat to Democracy; it’s the Democrat Party itself.

Vance explains here. (WATCH)

🇺🇸JD VANCE: "You hear the American media say all the time that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy."



"The threat to the democracy is Democrats importing voters instead of persuading their fellow citizens."



BANGER🔥 pic.twitter.com/IlPxfi0M8k — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

🔥 JD Vance doesn't mince words—turning the narrative upside down and calling out the real threat to democracy. Straight fire! 🇺🇸 — Tan 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realimtan) June 25, 2025

It’s easier to open the borders than to listen to the people you want to vote for you. That is why they don’t care if they are on the losing side of every issue. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) June 25, 2025

Exactly. Why win Americans’ hearts and minds when you can import foreign bodies?

Posters have an important question that we can’t answer.

When was the last time you’ve seen democrats stand up for fellow Americans? — ~Just Melissa~ (@Melissa1opinion) June 25, 2025

The Democrat party’s entire focus is protecting illegals — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

All those seats & votes those bodies generate. Its their only hope — Pat Riot62 (@Pat_Riot1962) June 25, 2025

And padding electoral votes with these outsiders. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) June 25, 2025

There is a reason they don’t want a SINGLE illegal deported. Not one. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

Yep, the Democrat Party in its quest to hold onto power has prioritized ALL illegal aliens over Americans.

Two posters have unlocked the Democrats’ code when it comes to ‘Democracy.’ They're both right.

When they say a threat to democracy, they mean a threat to anarchy. — 1776 ULTRA MAGA JSR🍊🍊 (@cpamba33) June 25, 2025

“threat to Democracy” = “Threat to our power" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

Power is all they care about.

Commenters say Vance has made them forget Trump’s first VP.

Every time I hear JD Vance speak,

I love him more; if that’s possible.

What a tremendous upgrade from Pence. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) June 25, 2025

MAGA loves Vance’s humor, fearlessness, and Trump-like attitude. We look forward to Democrats calling PRESIDENT Vance a threat to Democracy.