White House Sopranos? Preemptively Pardoned Dem Jamie Raskin Says Trump Admin is a ‘Gangster State’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on May 31, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin recently described President Donald Trump’s administration as a Sopranos-style criminal organization. Raskin, of preemptive pardon fame, calls it a ‘gangster state.’ Many posters are worried about his rhetoric.

Here he is with Chris Hayes. (WATCH)

Commenters say Raskin is a top clown in the Democrat Party circus.

It inflates each time he nods in agreement with a fellow Democrat.

Posters note Raskin’s hypocrisy given that by accepting former President Joe Biden’s pardon, he’s essentially confirming he’s a criminal.

Commenters are worried that the Democrat Party’s escalating rhetoric will soon move beyond words.

We sure have. Democrats want power back, and they don’t care who has to get hurt to get it back.

