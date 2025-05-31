White House Sopranos? Preemptively Pardoned Dem Jamie Raskin Says Trump Admin is a ‘Gangster State’

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin recently described President Donald Trump’s administration as a Sopranos-style criminal organization. Raskin, of preemptive pardon fame, calls it a ‘gangster state.’ Many posters are worried about his rhetoric.

Here he is with Chris Hayes. (WATCH)

🚨Jamie Raskin, who received a preemptive pardon for his crimes from a lawless, demented president —



— labels the Trump administration a “gangster state."



“It’s like watching The Sopranos every day." pic.twitter.com/MqFrqwgySv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2025

Commenters say Raskin is a top clown in the Democrat Party circus.

I feel bad for anyone who takes what Raskin says seriously. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) May 31, 2025

I’m just here to expose and mock him. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2025

Its a shame that legacy media allows liars like Raskin to spew such utter bs to the American public. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) May 31, 2025

@chrislhayes head just keeps getting bigger! — JP20 (@JP67220) May 31, 2025

It inflates each time he nods in agreement with a fellow Democrat.

Posters note Raskin’s hypocrisy given that by accepting former President Joe Biden’s pardon, he’s essentially confirming he’s a criminal.

That’s the pot calling the kettle black.

He’s such a liar. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 31, 2025

It’s priceless! If you’re not guilty, you don’t require a pardon! Raskin has basically been confirmed guilty and now he wants to call the kettle black? He would have been better off slinking back into a dark corner rather than grandstanding! — Robert (@cosmo659) May 31, 2025

Do you think he writes this material? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2025

Commenters are worried that the Democrat Party’s escalating rhetoric will soon move beyond words.

So, they've called Trump a felon, Hitler, and now a mob boss. Their rhetoric is extreme but not convincing anyone. Where do they go from here? — FatherMichael (@FrMichaelHinton) May 31, 2025

The words have failed. Now the violence begins.

Tale as old as time. — Mazirian (@Mazirian) May 31, 2025

You know the answer.



Street Violence.



We’ve seen this movie before. — Fly Navy (@FlyNavy676767) May 31, 2025

We sure have. Democrats want power back, and they don’t care who has to get hurt to get it back.