White House Sopranos? Preemptively Pardoned Dem Jamie Raskin Says Trump Admin is a ‘Gangster State’

Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin recently described President Donald Trump’s administration as a Sopranos-style criminal organization. Raskin, of preemptive pardon fame, calls it a ‘gangster state.’ Many posters are worried about his rhetoric.
Here he is with Chris Hayes. (WATCH)
🚨Jamie Raskin, who received a preemptive pardon for his crimes from a lawless, demented president —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2025
— labels the Trump administration a “gangster state."
“It’s like watching The Sopranos every day." pic.twitter.com/MqFrqwgySv
Commenters say Raskin is a top clown in the Democrat Party circus.
I feel bad for anyone who takes what Raskin says seriously.— 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) May 31, 2025
I’m just here to expose and mock him.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2025
Its a shame that legacy media allows liars like Raskin to spew such utter bs to the American public.— 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) May 31, 2025
@chrislhayes head just keeps getting bigger!— JP20 (@JP67220) May 31, 2025
It inflates each time he nods in agreement with a fellow Democrat.
Posters note Raskin’s hypocrisy given that by accepting former President Joe Biden’s pardon, he’s essentially confirming he’s a criminal.
That’s the pot calling the kettle black.— Farm Girl Carrie 👩🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 31, 2025
He’s such a liar.
It’s priceless! If you’re not guilty, you don’t require a pardon! Raskin has basically been confirmed guilty and now he wants to call the kettle black? He would have been better off slinking back into a dark corner rather than grandstanding!— Robert (@cosmo659) May 31, 2025
Do you think he writes this material?— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2025
Commenters are worried that the Democrat Party’s escalating rhetoric will soon move beyond words.
So, they've called Trump a felon, Hitler, and now a mob boss. Their rhetoric is extreme but not convincing anyone. Where do they go from here?— FatherMichael (@FrMichaelHinton) May 31, 2025
The words have failed. Now the violence begins.— Mazirian (@Mazirian) May 31, 2025
Tale as old as time.
You know the answer.— Fly Navy (@FlyNavy676767) May 31, 2025
Street Violence.
We’ve seen this movie before.
We sure have. Democrats want power back, and they don’t care who has to get hurt to get it back.
