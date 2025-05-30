Tapped Out: Best Selling Author Jake Tapper’s CNN Viewership Drops 25% Since Releasing...
Late Night Safe Space: Cory Booker Has Democrat TDS Group Therapy Session...
VIP
CNN: Investigators Think Illegal Immigrant Who Threatened to Kill Trump Was Set Up
Melting Steele: Former RNC Chair Rants about the Chrisleys’ Pardons but Cheered Hunter...
CNN Reporter Marks Fifth Anniversary of ‘Fiery But Mostly Peaceful’
ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
NBC News: Trump Admin Staunch Defender of German Political Party With 'Nazi Echoes'
MSNBC: Trans People on Medicaid Face a Horrifying Future Under the Big, Beautiful...
Alex Thompson: Media Were Concerned About Being Ostracized by Peers
CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials
Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues
New York's Commie Mayoral Candidate Announces Plan to Wreck Housing In the Big...
Orlando Slant-inel’s Desperate Hit: Smearing a Single Mom’s Success Story to Target Ron...
VIP
HOAX: Pennsylvania Student LIED About School Shooting and the Media Fell for It

Illegal Alien Teen Given Wrist-Slap for Killing Colorado Woman Arrested with Family by ICE to Be Deported

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:05 AM on May 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

A teenage illegal alien who killed a Colorado woman and got off with a slap on the wrist because of a Democrat activist judge has been arrested by ICE. His illegal alien family was also arrested. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has confirmed that all of them will be deported.

Advertisement

Bill Melugin with Fox News has more. (READ)

He continues. (READ)

...aliens & will seek to deport all of them. 

@ERODenver is blasting the Arapahoe County DA’s office for the teen’s weak sentence, saying in part:
“For the @DA18th

 justice is no jail time and probation for this criminal alien who killed a young woman while driving more than 90mph. For ICE, justice is arrest and removal.”

Full ICE statement to FOX 

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a 16-year-old criminal alien from Colombia May 20 in Aurora, Colorado. The minor, who was convicted of reckless driving resulting in death was arrested along with his family who are also illegal aliens. 

The minor was convicted in Colorado’s 18th Judicial district and was sentence to probation and community service. As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality.”

Recommended

ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
Brett T.
Advertisement

Commenters are shocked that the teen illegal alien killed an American citizen, was given probation, and then allowed to walk free.

Democrat insanity is boundless.

Posters want the elected officials who enabled and facilitated this American’s death by the actions of an illegal alien to be held accountable,

Advertisement

Yes, they are evil. Democrats are more than willing to sacrifice the lives of you, your family, and your friends so that their precious illegal aliens stay in our country.

Tags: ACTIVISTS ARRESTED COLORADO DEMOCRAT DEPORTATION ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported
Brett T.
Tapped Out: Best Selling Author Jake Tapper’s CNN Viewership Drops 25% Since Releasing Biden Book
Warren Squire
Melting Steele: Former RNC Chair Rants about the Chrisleys’ Pardons but Cheered Hunter Biden’s
Warren Squire
Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues
Brett T.
New York's Commie Mayoral Candidate Announces Plan to Wreck Housing In the Big Apple
Amy Curtis
Late Night Safe Space: Cory Booker Has Democrat TDS Group Therapy Session with ‘Artist’ Jimmy Kimmel
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ABC News: Four-Year-Old Girl Could Die 'Within Days' If Deported Brett T.
Advertisement