Illegal Alien Teen Given Wrist-Slap for Killing Colorado Woman Arrested with Family by ICE to Be Deported

A teenage illegal alien who killed a Colorado woman and got off with a slap on the wrist because of a Democrat activist judge has been arrested by ICE. His illegal alien family was also arrested. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has confirmed that all of them will be deported.

Bill Melugin with Fox News has more. (READ)

BREAKING: ICE confirms to @FoxNews they have arrested the teenage Colombian illegal alien who was given no jail time & probation after he hit & killed Kaitlyn Weaver in Aurora, CO while driving 90mph & unlicensed. ICE also arrested the teen’s entire family, who are also illegal… pic.twitter.com/gzuglK1mm0 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 29, 2025

He continues. (READ)

...aliens & will seek to deport all of them. @ERODenver is blasting the Arapahoe County DA’s office for the teen’s weak sentence, saying in part:

“For the @DA18th justice is no jail time and probation for this criminal alien who killed a young woman while driving more than 90mph. For ICE, justice is arrest and removal.” Full ICE statement to FOX “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a 16-year-old criminal alien from Colombia May 20 in Aurora, Colorado. The minor, who was convicted of reckless driving resulting in death was arrested along with his family who are also illegal aliens. The minor was convicted in Colorado’s 18th Judicial district and was sentence to probation and community service. As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality.”

Commenters are shocked that the teen illegal alien killed an American citizen, was given probation, and then allowed to walk free.

He hit and killed an American and was walking around this country free. Illegally here and free. GTFOH. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 29, 2025

If the DA had put the kid in jail, his family would still be here. Tom Homan warned them about collateral arrests. — OldGoldminer🇺🇸 (@CurtisWheat4) May 29, 2025

You had to have heard about this. Thank god the Feds stepped in and administered some kind of justice. Sad that there is no prison time but we will take this as justice since the state failed miserably — 🇺🇸 Josh 🇺🇸 (@JoshRol14712298) May 29, 2025

The insanity knows no bounds — Conrad, Connie, or Con (@LFGDevils) May 29, 2025

Democrat insanity is boundless.

Posters want the elected officials who enabled and facilitated this American’s death by the actions of an illegal alien to be held accountable,

This is insane — illegal aliens have killed Americans, and sanctuary cities let them walk free?! How the hell is this happening in the U.S.? It’s disgusting. These state officials belong behind bars. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 29, 2025

Activist leftest judges are being elected or appointed in many communities across the country. These judges are hurting victims & causing more victims by giving light or NO sentences. They’re also destroying citizen trust in the judicial system & rule of law. Terrible times.😔 — Alaska (@Dianna_Erwin) May 29, 2025

Because the majority of the Democrat party is now effectively evil in human form. — Anastasia Doge-ikova (@Cognition1986) May 29, 2025

Yes, they are evil. Democrats are more than willing to sacrifice the lives of you, your family, and your friends so that their precious illegal aliens stay in our country.