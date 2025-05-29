FBI’s Dan Bongino Says Epstein-Related Jail Video to Be Released Creating More Questions and Confusion

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on May 29, 2025
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says video footage related to Jeffrey Epstein’s questionable suicide is imminent. He offered a hint at what it will and will not show. He says we won’t see video of Epstein’s death, but we will see enhanced cell block video at the time the suicide is said to have occurred. This new info mostly angered and confused posters on X.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Many feel there has been a cover-up in Epstein's death. Some even believe he was spirited out of jail alive.

Conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein have only grown with the government's slow-walking of information. Commenters are understandably left to wonder what to believe.

The time to release video footage has long passed. Technology makes it too easy to fake. Many in the public will not believe what they see.

Commenters also complain about being told there was no video, and now they’re being told the opposite.

Throwing unreliable legacy media ‘reporting’ into the mix doesn’t help.

Others say that Epstein’s death is a distraction from what they say is most important.

Commenters want names of all those who visited Epstein’s island and evidence of possible crimes on tapes recorded at that getaway, many believe exist. Many assumed all this would come to light quickly with President Donald Trump back in the White House, but that has hardly been the case.

