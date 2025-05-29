FBI’s Dan Bongino Says Epstein-Related Jail Video to Be Released Creating More Questions and Confusion

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says video footage related to Jeffrey Epstein’s questionable suicide is imminent. He offered a hint at what it will and will not show. He says we won’t see video of Epstein’s death, but we will see enhanced cell block video at the time the suicide is said to have occurred. This new info mostly angered and confused posters on X.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says video exists that seems to show Jeffrey Epstein killed himself and it will be released publicly. pic.twitter.com/O0UuMRt7K0 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 29, 2025

Many feel there has been a cover-up in Epstein's death. Some even believe he was spirited out of jail alive.

Conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein have only grown with the government's slow-walking of information. Commenters are understandably left to wonder what to believe.

Why would they tell us the camera were down?



I don't believe anything.



This is all getting very strange.



Sounds like it's going to be AI. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) May 29, 2025

Hmmm how good is AI generated video these days and how long has the Govt had to tailor make a video of such? — ProUnitedStates (@ProUnitedStates) May 29, 2025

Made with Google AI? lol — Solami (@Solami_Dev) May 29, 2025

The time to release video footage has long passed. Technology makes it too easy to fake. Many in the public will not believe what they see.

Commenters also complain about being told there was no video, and now they’re being told the opposite.

We were told there wasn't any video because the cameras were off. Now magically, we have video? The lies told to cover up this story keep going and going and going, crazy. — BigLensBen (@BigLensBen) May 29, 2025

You were told by who though? — David! (@Davidbu33) May 29, 2025

The MSM of course — BigLensBen (@BigLensBen) May 29, 2025

That’s my point…Dan is far from the MSM so why would you take their word over his?



He has nothing to gain from lying to us. — David! (@Davidbu33) May 29, 2025

Throwing unreliable legacy media ‘reporting’ into the mix doesn’t help.

Others say that Epstein’s death is a distraction from what they say is most important.

It is not important whether Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide or not, the important thing is that those who attended the island pay for their crimes with minors with prison. — GG (@LuillyDRR) May 29, 2025

Exactly. While there are questions about his death, his punishment, at this point, will be eternal. Time to get onto what’s on all the tapes he, himself, kept as “evidence”… I hope it still happens. — Free Ghorman (@WayneTobeck) May 29, 2025

Commenters want names of all those who visited Epstein’s island and evidence of possible crimes on tapes recorded at that getaway, many believe exist. Many assumed all this would come to light quickly with President Donald Trump back in the White House, but that has hardly been the case.