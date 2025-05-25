Take a Gander at This! Trump Posts Pic of Friend Fighting Off a...
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism

Romantic Catholic Church? JD Vance and the New Pope Discuss the Downside of Dating Apps

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on May 25, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Vice President JD Vance recently spoke with Pope Leo XIV about dating apps. That seems like a strange topic of conversation for the two, but it’s not when you consider that many are putting off marriage to later in life and some are just abandoning marriage altogether. That's having a huge impact on the formation of relationships and families. Vance’s position is dating apps are exacerbating the issue.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

You would think dating apps would facilitate and improve communication. 

But that doesn’t seem to be the case, as posters point out.

Apps and texts are impersonal.

Commenters say you need people in front of you to experience them, have genuine conversations, and truly get to know who they are.

Others say dating apps aren’t all bad, but people still need to connect emotionally.

We don’t think anyone is advocating for a return to horses, buggies, and barn dances, but it seems clear that we’ve lost something by relying so much on technology at the expense of old-fashioned face-to-face communication.

Tags: APP CATHOLIC CHURCH LOVE MARRIAGE POPE TECHNOLOGY

