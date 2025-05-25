Romantic Catholic Church? JD Vance and the New Pope Discuss the Downside of Dating Apps

Vice President JD Vance recently spoke with Pope Leo XIV about dating apps. That seems like a strange topic of conversation for the two, but it’s not when you consider that many are putting off marriage to later in life and some are just abandoning marriage altogether. That's having a huge impact on the formation of relationships and families. Vance’s position is dating apps are exacerbating the issue.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Dating apps destroying romance? @JDVance just told the @Pontifex they are — weigh in. pic.twitter.com/XD8wSFIStH — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 25, 2025

He certainly makes a good argument. — George L (@Rat_BoyGL) May 25, 2025

You would think dating apps would facilitate and improve communication.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case, as posters point out.

Our VP is correct. People are definitely not interacting as much, if at all anymore. All this new technology is a double-edged sword. — joan (@J58golf) May 25, 2025

People need to speak to each other face to face as much as possible. Schools taking phones out of them is a great start. — WickedAfterlife (@WAServers) May 25, 2025

Apps and texts are impersonal.

Commenters say you need people in front of you to experience them, have genuine conversations, and truly get to know who they are.

I’m so glad I grew up in a time when you had to meet a woman at school, church, at a party, joining a club or like me while jogging. — TimF (@mamoucajun55) May 25, 2025

I need to up my game - I need to find a nice gal at church - you know I'm partial to brunettes — Versace (@thestevemahoney) May 25, 2025

Not only are dating sites ruining dating they ruin marriages and relationships too. Too many people lie and cheat on dating sites. They are not good.

It's better to go out and meet people in person and get to know them. — yvonne staub (@IceloveGorth) May 25, 2025

Wouldn't surprise me. I didn't find love until I got off of the dating apps. Makes sense — Adam Hartzke (@SaggyBolz918) May 25, 2025

Others say dating apps aren’t all bad, but people still need to connect emotionally.

Romance isn’t dead,it’s just been digitized. Dating apps can connect, but real connection still needs heart, not just swipes. — Mudassar Raza (@MudassarRazaJ) May 25, 2025

Lets bring back the telegraph and the pony express while we’re at it. — Steel City (@SteelCBlues) May 25, 2025

what are dating apps? do people still date? — Flat10squirrel (@C1244409) May 25, 2025

We don’t think anyone is advocating for a return to horses, buggies, and barn dances, but it seems clear that we’ve lost something by relying so much on technology at the expense of old-fashioned face-to-face communication.