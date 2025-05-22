Time Machine? Graduating High Schoolers Answer Questions from Their Sixth Grade Selves in Emotional Video

You’ve probably been asked, ‘If you could talk to your younger self, what would you say?’ Well, technology and some cool teachers have made that a reality. A handful of graduating high school students in Tennessee are answering questions from their younger selves.

It’s amazing and heartwarming to see. (WATCH)

NEW: High school graduates answer questions from their sixth-grade selves.



Graduates from McCallie School, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, sat down to answer questions from ... themselves.



The video amassed a whopping 37 million views & 8.5 million likes on TikTok.



This is… pic.twitter.com/6GYNiPosu5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

The teachers who instituted this have truly lived up to their profession. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) May 21, 2025

They truly have.

One poster says she lives near the school and is proud of these graduating seniors. Others say more schools should make these types of videos.

This school is near my hometown. So proud to say these boys are from my area. I see great futures for them. McCallie has always been an awesome school. — shera ❤️Trump24🇺🇸 (@gordn24) May 21, 2025

Whoever thought of this was a genius. Every kid should do this. — Jim Aylward (@drawlya) May 21, 2025

Every school should do this. Very cool. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

I wish I had done this when I was a kid. This is awesome. — Alex The Ghost (@GhostOfAlex1) May 21, 2025

This is a great way to see how much one has grown as a person.

Many commenters got emotional seeing these boys’ journeys and their reactions.

I’m blown away…. And a little teary eyed. 🥹 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 21, 2025

It's fun to see how their mannerisms changed. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

So true. At the same time, fun to see how they didn’t. — Kim Gilmore (@Kgilmore95) May 22, 2025

We noticed that, too!

The project has inspired others to make their own ‘younger self’ videos.

totally going to do this with the family this weekend!



do one for major life events - graduations.

do one for the year - as a record of goals

do one for big life events - marriage, first child, grandchild.



Make it into a family album of memories. Absolute fantastic idea! — CyberJoe (@bestjkymn) May 21, 2025

Your future self will thank your present self.



Do it! — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

Such a great idea! — Jo Mama 🪷 (@abbaschild2009) May 22, 2025

We think it’s a brilliant idea!