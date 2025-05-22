'BUT TRUUUUMP!' X Users BURY Chuck Todd for Trying to Scold Conservatives Over...
Time Machine? Graduating High Schoolers Answer Questions from Their Sixth Grade Selves in Emotional Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:20 AM on May 22, 2025
imgflip

You’ve probably been asked, ‘If you could talk to your younger self, what would you say?’ Well, technology and some cool teachers have made that a reality. A handful of graduating high school students in Tennessee are answering questions from their younger selves.

It’s amazing and heartwarming to see. (WATCH)

They truly have.

One poster says she lives near the school and is proud of these graduating seniors. Others say more schools should make these types of videos.

This is a great way to see how much one has grown as a person.

Many commenters got emotional seeing these boys’ journeys and their reactions.

We noticed that, too!

The project has inspired others to make their own ‘younger self’ videos.

We think it’s a brilliant idea!

