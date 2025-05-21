Destructive Debacle: New Roof on Ancient Building Collapses in China and Is Captured on Video

The new roof on a six-century-old structure in China collapsed, and it was caught on video. The destructive debacle has viewers shaking their heads since recent renovations apparently weren’t up to the standards of ancient architecture.

The roof of a 650-year-old drum tower in Anhui, China, collapses.

The incident happened at the Fengyang Drum Tower in eastern China.

Officials have since launched an investigation.

The structure was first built in 1375 during the Ming Dynasty.

Part of the building was ruined in 1853 during the Qing Dynasty and was rebuilt 150 years later in 1995.

In 2023, a restoration project was launched, which wrapped up in March of 2024.

No one was injured during the incident.