Artificial Intelligence and Real Stupidity: AI Generated Reading Guide Contains Non-Existe...
Dem Bulb: Scott Jennings Laughs that Failure of Fake Biden Town Hall Was...
MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Became LaMonica McIver’s Defense Attorney in Segment With Border Cza...
CNN Confession: Jake Tapper Admits Conservative Media Was Right About Biden’s Cognitive De...
Scott Jennings: We’re Owed Answers to Who Controlled the Biden WH and If...
Desperately Seeking the Liberal Joe Rogan: Left-Wing Moguls Are Trying It AGAIN
TikTok Video Shows Why People Lied About Why They Voted for Trump (And...
VIP
UK Woman Given 31-Month Sentence for Online Rant About Migrants
VIP
The Constitution, Not SCOTUS, Allows Trump to Strip Migrant Legal Protections
Rep. Maxwell Frost Not Happy About Wrongful Death Settlement With Ashli Babbitt’s Family
Let the Lefty Freakout Begin! Trump FDA to Stop Recommending COVID Vaccine for...
Jake Tapper Tells Katie Couric Hunter Biden Is Demonstrably 'Unethical' and 'Sleazy'
Should We LEAF Her Alone? X Users Bring the Funny Over Woman Who...
VIP
From Bartender to Contender? Chuck Todd Says Polling Shows AOC Is the New...

Destructive Debacle: New Roof on Ancient Building Collapses in China and Is Captured on Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on May 21, 2025
ImgFlip

The new roof on a six-century-old structure in China collapsed, and it was caught on video. The destructive debacle has viewers shaking their heads since recent renovations apparently weren’t up to the standards of ancient architecture.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

The roof of a 650-year-old drum tower in Anhui, China, collapses. 

The incident happened at the Fengyang Drum Tower in eastern China. 

Officials have since launched an investigation.

The structure was first built in 1375 during the Ming Dynasty.

Part of the building was ruined in 1853 during the Qing Dynasty and was rebuilt 150 years later in 1995. 

In 2023, a restoration project was launched, which wrapped up in March of 2024.

No one was injured during the incident.

Here’s the Chinese collapse. (WATCH)

Yep, the roof was new.

Maybe there’s a different reason for the cave-in, but many commenters were quick to blame shoddy construction.

Recommended

Dem Bulb: Scott Jennings Laughs that Failure of Fake Biden Town Hall Was Blamed on Bad Lighting
Warren Squire
Advertisement

That roof was probably as well-constructed as that Chinese knockoff coffee maker you just ordered from Temu - so watch out!

Tags: CHINA CRASH CRAZY VIDEO VIRAL VIDEO CHINESE GOVERNMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Bulb: Scott Jennings Laughs that Failure of Fake Biden Town Hall Was Blamed on Bad Lighting
Warren Squire
Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Became LaMonica McIver’s Defense Attorney in Segment With Border Czar Tom Homan
Warren Squire
False 'Humility': Megyn Kelly Calls Out Jake Tapper TO HIS FACE Over His Coverage of Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings: We’re Owed Answers to Who Controlled the Biden WH and If Its Decisions Were Legitimate
Warren Squire
CNN Confession: Jake Tapper Admits Conservative Media Was Right About Biden’s Cognitive Decline
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Bulb: Scott Jennings Laughs that Failure of Fake Biden Town Hall Was Blamed on Bad Lighting Warren Squire
Advertisement