Destructive Debacle: New Roof on Ancient Building Collapses in China and Is Captured on Video

The new roof on a six-century-old structure in China collapsed, and it was caught on video. The destructive debacle has viewers shaking their heads since recent renovations apparently weren’t up to the standards of ancient architecture.
The roof of a 650-year-old drum tower in Anhui, China, collapses.
The incident happened at the Fengyang Drum Tower in eastern China.
Officials have since launched an investigation.
The structure was first built in 1375 during the Ming Dynasty.
Part of the building was ruined in 1853 during the Qing Dynasty and was rebuilt 150 years later in 1995.
In 2023, a restoration project was launched, which wrapped up in March of 2024.
No one was injured during the incident.
bit too old I guess— Joe T ⌘ (@BryptoJoe) May 20, 2025
The roof was one year old lol.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 20, 2025
Yep, the roof was new.
Maybe there’s a different reason for the cave-in, but many commenters were quick to blame shoddy construction.
Modern restoration construction compared to something built 650 years ago.— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 20, 2025
Crazy, isn't it?— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 20, 2025
I always wonder when I see a coffee book pic of an ancient site how much of it is original, and how much is modern reconstruction...— RooBait (@RooBait) May 20, 2025
Those modern tofu building skills in China strikes again!— tayfan2 (@tayfan2) May 20, 2025
Modern CCP reconstruction...— DrunkenAussie (@aussie_drunken) May 20, 2025
Old Chinese building techniques, structure stands 600+ years. Modern Chinese renovation, collapses in under 2 years.— NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) May 20, 2025
That’s China 💯— A. E. (@diurnalreign) May 20, 2025
That roof was probably as well-constructed as that Chinese knockoff coffee maker you just ordered from Temu - so watch out!
