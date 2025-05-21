Dem Bulb: Scott Jennings Laughs that Failure of Fake Biden Town Hall Was Blamed on Bad Lighting

Alex Thompson was on CNN NewsNight on Tuesday to promote his and Jake Tapper’s ‘Original Sin’ book about President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. Thompson shared a story of the Biden campaign staging a fake town hall for President Joe Biden. However, it was an incoherent train wreck, so they couldn’t even use footage from it for campaign commercials. They didn’t blame Biden, though; they blamed ‘bad lighting.’

Here's more.

The Biden campaign spent millions to stage a fake town hall — and it was so bad, they couldn’t even use any of it for campaign commercials. Some people blamed Biden for being incoherent, some blamed the “lighting." Jennings: "They spent millions of dollars to stage a town hall and then 'oh we didn’t get the lighting right??' Unbelievable."

The story cracked up Scott Jennings.

They made a fake Oval Office, too.

If only there were signs that blowing millions on a fake town hall was a bad idea.

They all knew and called all of us liars when we pointed it out..

One poster remembers when 'bad lighting' had viewers seeing red.

Didn't have the lighting right

The moment I heard "the lighting was bad" I could sense Scott was salivating 😂

Jennings lives for these ‘pouncing’ moments. Democrats can’t stop providing such great pouncing and seizing opportunities for him.