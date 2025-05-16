Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports Hamas and the Pro-Palestine Movement

What are the Odds? Beachcomber Comey Wanders a Political Shore Teeming with Dem...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:22 AM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis


Scott Jennings was on CNN's NewsNight Thursday, and one of the topics was an NYU student who used her graduation speech for a pro-Palestine message. The school is denying the female student her diploma and claims she broke the rules and lied to officials about the content of her speech. Scott Jennings points out that she describes herself as a ‘gay, black trans man’, which would get her killed by the very Hamas-aligned Palestinians she has sided with.

Here’s Jennings with more. (WATCH)

She sure did.

Commenters find it hard to understand why gay and trans individuals want to embrace a people and an ideology that seeks their eradication.

It’s not just in the United States.

Posters can only shake their heads at misguided groups like ‘Queers for Palestine.’

Jennings and others can only keep trying to reason with gay, queer, and trans individuals who support Hamas and the pro-Palestine movement but it appears they are driven purely by emotion and not logic and common sense.

Tags: CNBC GAZA ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL MURDER PALESTINE

