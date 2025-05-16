Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports Hamas and the Pro-Palestine Movement





Scott Jennings was on CNN's NewsNight Thursday, and one of the topics was an NYU student who used her graduation speech for a pro-Palestine message. The school is denying the female student her diploma and claims she broke the rules and lied to officials about the content of her speech. Scott Jennings points out that she describes herself as a ‘gay, black trans man’, which would get her killed by the very Hamas-aligned Palestinians she has sided with.

Here’s Jennings with more. (WATCH)

How radically misinformed do you have to be as a self-described "gay, black trans man" to defend terrorists who would MURDER you on-sight?! pic.twitter.com/2MltXFvcZU — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 16, 2025

Damn, he checked all the boxes of victimhood. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) May 16, 2025

She sure did.

Commenters find it hard to understand why gay and trans individuals want to embrace a people and an ideology that seeks their eradication.

Radically misinformed indeed.



The epitome of suicidal empathy is gay or trans people supporting hamas. — Will (@PInstinctx) May 16, 2025

They’d take him to the rooftop seating. — Living In CA 🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@1LivingInCA) May 16, 2025

It’s giving “I brought cupcakes to my own execution.” You’re not a freedom fighter….. you’re just the useful idiot they’d throw off a rooftop first. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 16, 2025

No kidding, if that idiot stepped foot in Palestine they’d test his aerodynamics. — Kevin Berger (@KevinBerge9223) May 16, 2025

We have STUPID PEOPLE here in the U.S. that still thinks being trans or gay in the Middle East is not a bad idea🤦‍♂️ — Alex Sein (@alexsein16) May 16, 2025

It’s not just in the United States.

Posters can only shake their heads at misguided groups like ‘Queers for Palestine.’

Once again you are right on point Scott! I laugh every time I see a queers for Palestine sign at a pro Hamas protest! These Einsteins don’t even realize that LGBTQ#^^ is against the law in that country, and is punishable by being unalived! These are not intelligent humans💯🤡 — AbsolutelyherefortheRight (@AngienShawn77) May 16, 2025

Can’t let go of the PC game to recognize they would be ending their own life for the things they support without even a thought for them from their killers. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) May 16, 2025

The fact you even have to say this is ridiculous but here we are. Atleast you have a voice on their platforms so keep up the good work. Repeat repeat and repeat some more. Maybe they’ll retain something. — International Revenue Service (@TaxPayerDelight) May 16, 2025

Jennings and others can only keep trying to reason with gay, queer, and trans individuals who support Hamas and the pro-Palestine movement but it appears they are driven purely by emotion and not logic and common sense.