Picture Imperfect: MAGA Fumes as GOP Posts Republican Group Photo Before Getting any Work Done

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 02, 2025
imgflip

A GOP group photo provides a snapshot of how Republicans and Trump voters are feeling right now - they’re frustrated and fuming! One hundred days have passed, and posters on X say Republicans have done nothing to codify President Donald Trump's Executive Orders into law or pass any of his MAGA agenda.

Advertisement

Here’s the pic that has everyone ticked.

Commenters are pretty clear on what they want and when they expect it to be done.

Dear “Our Majority,

”Stop taking photos and go codify President Trump’s agenda into law. 

We want action. 

Not photo ops. 

Signed, The American People. 

— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) May 1, 2025

I'm so tired of them all. They're betraying all of us. All we get from them are posts and what they're going to do. Almost a month ago, we saw posts from members showing articles of impeachment for activist judges, and nothing has been done about them. They need to get off their a**** and codify Trump's executive orders, strip the DC courts of jurisdiction, pass election laws, and hold impeachment hearings for these judges.

— Kate (@kate_p45) May 1, 2025

It’s unconscionable that Republicans have let more than three months expire without passing major chunks of Trump’s agenda.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools Ana Navarro on How Calling Trump a ‘Dictator’ Won Him the White House
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Posters say if the Republican Party can coordinate a huge group photo, they can easily put their heads together and get real work done.

This is not the time for photos. You take the photo AFTER Trump’s MAGA agenda is passed. Then you caption it, ‘This is the party that made MAGA happen!’ That would indeed be picture perfect.

