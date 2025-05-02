Picture Imperfect: MAGA Fumes as GOP Posts Republican Group Photo Before Getting any Work Done

A GOP group photo provides a snapshot of how Republicans and Trump voters are feeling right now - they’re frustrated and fuming! One hundred days have passed, and posters on X say Republicans have done nothing to codify President Donald Trump's Executive Orders into law or pass any of his MAGA agenda.

Here’s the pic that has everyone ticked.

Commenters are pretty clear on what they want and when they expect it to be done.

Dear “Our Majority, ”Stop taking photos and go codify President Trump’s agenda into law. We want action. Not photo ops. Signed, The American People. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) May 1, 2025

I'm so tired of them all. They're betraying all of us. All we get from them are posts and what they're going to do. Almost a month ago, we saw posts from members showing articles of impeachment for activist judges, and nothing has been done about them. They need to get off their a**** and codify Trump's executive orders, strip the DC courts of jurisdiction, pass election laws, and hold impeachment hearings for these judges. — Kate (@kate_p45) May 1, 2025

They’re making the mistake of thinking they are the ones who won the house. They didn’t do anything but ride coattails — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) May 1, 2025

Yep. And it's up to us to apply pressure or remove all their a****. We are not going to allow them to repeat 2016-2020. — Kate (@kate_p45) May 1, 2025

It’s unconscionable that Republicans have let more than three months expire without passing major chunks of Trump’s agenda.

Posters say if the Republican Party can coordinate a huge group photo, they can easily put their heads together and get real work done.

Oh. Look at that. They’re able to pull together for a picture, but not to actually work. — Jer Bear (@NorthGAJerBear) May 1, 2025

Ain’t that the truth. — JJBOOM (@JordyHalo80) May 1, 2025

That many of them and we can't get anything done. — Chuck Tompkins (@ChuckTompkins96) May 1, 2025

Typical!

Standing around doing nothing.

How about you pass some legislation?

If you have time for group photos you have time to vote! — Geoffrey Sirois (@link2reality) May 1, 2025

Stop taking damned photos and vacations and get to work! — Will Vanoy, Ph.D. (@rwvanoy) May 1, 2025

This is not the time for photos. You take the photo AFTER Trump’s MAGA agenda is passed. Then you caption it, ‘This is the party that made MAGA happen!’ That would indeed be picture perfect.