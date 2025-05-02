Tennessee Highway Patrol Bodycam Video of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Traffic Stop is Out...
Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls Has Uncovered Will Infuriate You

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:42 AM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Elon Musk brought the DOGE team to Fox News on Thursday Night. The group interview included a first look at the hilariously nicknamed Big Balls. The young man is working on payment systems as part of his DOGE duties. What he’s uncovered is going to infuriate you.

Have a look. (WATCH) 

Nice to finally put a face with that name.

Commenters were justifiably angry at the federal government’s complete lack of accountability with our tax dollars.

With no incentives, it will simply continue and get worse.

Posters want accountability and firings.

That’s a reasonable assumption. To think this has been going on for decades, but they lacked Big Balls to fix it. DOGE members say they have received threats. With discoveries like this it’s easy to see why.

