Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls Has Uncovered Will Infuriate You

Elon Musk brought the DOGE team to Fox News on Thursday Night. The group interview included a first look at the hilariously nicknamed Big Balls. The young man is working on payment systems as part of his DOGE duties. What he’s uncovered is going to infuriate you.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! Elon Musk just unveiled the identity of Big Balls



"That should be obvious" 🤣



Big Balls is working on payment systems, and he says the most common response to what payments are from agency officials is "I dunno."



Infuriating. pic.twitter.com/A2i3GAlNcs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 2, 2025

All these kids are Sharp! God Bless them! — Finnegan McCool (@BCPatriot73) May 2, 2025

Big Balls is pretty smart. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) May 2, 2025

He’s a prodigy for sure. That’s why the democrats hate him. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 2, 2025

Nice to finally put a face with that name.

Commenters were justifiably angry at the federal government’s complete lack of accountability with our tax dollars.

There is no excuse for this to go on and on for years with no accountability. I believe people should go to jail for letting this slide over and over.



What is the incentive for others to correct if it’s just passed along business as usual. — John Marcus (@Johnathong364) May 2, 2025

“I think the incentives will always decide the outcomes…” — AP 🇺🇸 (@aa_perry) May 2, 2025

There should be public incentives systems for stopping waste, fraud and abuse within the government. He has a point. Government employees are subject to their boss and subordinate relationship like most companies but in this case they also work for tax payers. — Amor Avhad (@glass_it) May 2, 2025

With no incentives, it will simply continue and get worse.

Posters want accountability and firings.

How could all this money have been going out and nobody has ever thought to make it accountable. This is a disaster! — Freedom Fighters (@FreedomsEarned) May 2, 2025

Every taxpayer should be infuriated at this. How can anyone be ok with our money being so mismanaged — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) May 2, 2025

These agency officials should be fired. — JtheRanger_wtf (@Jtheranger_wtf) May 2, 2025

A lot of them have been, those anti-DOGE protests are filled with former government workers — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) May 2, 2025

That’s a reasonable assumption. To think this has been going on for decades, but they lacked Big Balls to fix it. DOGE members say they have received threats. With discoveries like this it’s easy to see why.