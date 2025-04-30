Tears of a Clown: Diminutive Dem Shri Thanedar Wigs Out Over Suspended and Charged Wisconsin Judge

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on April 30, 2025
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

That Democrat you never heard of until a few days ago is stretching out his 15 minutes to the breaking point. Diminutive Democrat Representative Shri Thanedar grabbed the spotlight recently by bringing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. But, he’s not finished! He’s shedding tears for disgraced Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan, too.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

The Democrats have plenty of naturalized citizen congressmen and congresswomen to choose from.

Posters are wondering why him and not someone else?

Thanedar owes around $730,000 in campaign debt. According to Nasdaq.com, he’s worth $40 million. So, we doubt he’s doing this for money or to pay off debt.

Maybe he’s just doing it for the notoriety and to put on a red nose.

Secret weapon? He’s like an Oompa Loompa in a bad wig. He’s a bit hard to take seriously.

Tags: CITIZENSHIP DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP IMMIGRANT JUDGE MICHIGAN

