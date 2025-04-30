Tears of a Clown: Diminutive Dem Shri Thanedar Wigs Out Over Suspended and Charged Wisconsin Judge

That Democrat you never heard of until a few days ago is stretching out his 15 minutes to the breaking point. Diminutive Democrat Representative Shri Thanedar grabbed the spotlight recently by bringing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. But, he’s not finished! He’s shedding tears for disgraced Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan, too.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

🚨Shri Thanedar, the grifting clown who brought impeachment articles against Trump, is now crying about Judge Dugan:



"First, they come for the immigrants. Then they come for the judges. Who will be next in this fascist frenzy?"



"Will it be you or me? An immigrant in Congress? pic.twitter.com/b7NkRcVKtB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2025

This guy is literally a meme. He looks and sounds like a Snapchat filter. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 29, 2025

LOL.



I like that the Dems shoved this unhinged kook out there for the world to see. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2025

I think they picked him specifically because he is an "immigrant' not realizing what a complete tool he is — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) April 29, 2025

The Democrats have plenty of naturalized citizen congressmen and congresswomen to choose from.

Posters are wondering why him and not someone else?

How did this guy, a nobody from nowhere, get convinced to do this? Who are the Democrats that are hiding behind this guy? I find it hard to believe they would let him loose to start all this garbage if they weren't using him. — kimberley (@kimberash24) April 29, 2025

Yeah, he needs the grift and Democrats need an expendable clown. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2025

That’s exactly what is happening. He’s got someone that will pay off his enormous debt from his failed business ventures… Probably does not plan to run again so what does he have to lose? — SunChaser62 (@SunChaser62) April 29, 2025

Thanedar owes around $730,000 in campaign debt. According to Nasdaq.com, he’s worth $40 million. So, we doubt he’s doing this for money or to pay off debt.

Maybe he’s just doing it for the notoriety and to put on a red nose.

Political theater clown show. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 29, 2025

Make him the new face of the party alongside Crockett. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2025

if this dude is their secret weapon...they're cooked 😅 — HelioWave (@heliodown) April 29, 2025

Secret weapon? He’s like an Oompa Loompa in a bad wig. He’s a bit hard to take seriously.