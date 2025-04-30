Fawning Flashback: Hack ‘Journalists’ Celebrate Joe Biden for Promising NOT to Pardon Hunter (WATCH)

The latest legacy media compilation by Twitchy favorite, MAZE, has us laughing. It’s four minutes of Chuck Todd, Katy Tur, and others fawning over President Joe Biden for promising not to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. They say Biden presents a huge leadership contrast to then-candidate Donald Trump. It’s funny because we know what Biden would do later.

Four minutes of pure comedy.



Flashback to June of 2024. Hunter Biden is found guilty. Katy Tur and Chuck Todd practically wet themselves over the fact that Joe Biden has promised to not pardon him. 🤣



Biden pardoned his son and claimed the trial was politically motivated. pic.twitter.com/4OSXWXyTfq — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 30, 2025

Fast forward 7 months..🤣 — Sarah Cox (@SarCo60) April 30, 2025

Seven months later, hero to ‘journalists’ everywhere, Joe Biden, was issuing Hunter a presidential pardon.

But before that, 'journalists’ were telling us what a great American President Joe Biden was for letting justice be served by his son being behind bars. Posters know there was puckering on the studio set.

You can just imagine Chucky Todd and David Muir puckering up when this news broke, because they did want this “night and day” narrative of justice to be true so badly. — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) April 30, 2025

They wanted it to be true so badly. Like kids and Santa Claus. Rational adults would have said "let's see what Biden actually does now that the trial is over." Not these two children. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 30, 2025

hypocritical politics! — LouOnX (@LouGervasi) April 30, 2025

Predictably, once Joe Biden pardoned Hunter, the legacy media flipped from Joe being a great American to Joe being a loving father for saving his little boy!

"Nobody is above the law ... except my son."



- Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/WgBhs7WfSR — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) April 30, 2025

Let’s not forget that Biden parted his son for anything and everything he’d ever done all the way back to 2014. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) April 30, 2025

Joe Biden lied? Never! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 30, 2025

These complete idiots imagined that a promise from a career crooked politician was an actual fact, and that a serial liar would keep his word. And they think they are journalists? Never let these videos die! — brianh76 in AZ (@howar56608) April 30, 2025

Being Democrats themselves, they believed the President they voted for truly was the moral man they had crafted in their minds. They were wrong. But Biden's lying didn’t change this false moral image. Keep the videos coming, MAZE.