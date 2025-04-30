Fawning Flashback: Hack ‘Journalists’ Celebrate Joe Biden for Promising NOT to Pardon Hunter (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries Says People Everywhere He Goes Ask Him About Trump’s Mental Health
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:03 AM on April 30, 2025
Townhall Media

The latest legacy media compilation by Twitchy favorite, MAZE, has us laughing. It’s four minutes of Chuck Todd, Katy Tur, and others fawning over President Joe Biden for promising not to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. They say Biden presents a huge leadership contrast to then-candidate Donald Trump. It’s funny because we know what Biden would do later.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Seven months later, hero to ‘journalists’ everywhere, Joe Biden, was issuing Hunter a presidential pardon.

But before that, 'journalists’ were telling us what a great American President Joe Biden was for letting justice be served by his son being behind bars. Posters know there was puckering on the studio set.

Predictably, once Joe Biden pardoned Hunter, the legacy media flipped from Joe being a great American to Joe being a loving father for saving his little boy!

Being Democrats themselves, they believed the President they voted for truly was the moral man they had crafted in their minds. They were wrong. But Biden's lying didn’t change this false moral image. Keep the videos coming, MAZE.

