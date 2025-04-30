Greg Casar Threatens to Go After Elon Musk if Democrats Win Back House in Midterm Elections

Democrats are always screaming that President Donald Trump is going to go after his political enemies. The truth is, it’s the Democrats who are openly declaring that’s exactly what they will do if they regain power. On Wednesday, Democrat Representative Greg Casar laid out exactly what ‘enemy’ his party can’t wait to target - Elon Musk.

Dem Rep Greg Casar threatens to go after Elon Musk should Democrats win back the House: "There’s a Republican majority today but there could be a Democratic majority in under two years." "If we get a chance to have subpoena power and look into this and find out that Elon Musk has used his power to enrich himself, the consequences could be much greater than just having his contracts cut off."

We need to work like crazy to prevent that from happening. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 30, 2025

Republicans surely do because it’s not rhetoric, it’s a promise.

Posters say Democrats are fuming because Musk has cut off their river of taxpayer money.

They are so mad that @elonmusk cut off their USAID funding and it shows. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 30, 2025

Dude, your "being-disgruntled-about-not-receiving-your-fraud-money" is showing. — Kyle McDaniel (@kfm2992) April 30, 2025

They’re livid over everything Elon.



But i don’t doubt for a minute they’ll try to do this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

And impeach Trump too. — Just One More Thing (@dww13495527) April 30, 2025

If Democrats win enough seats during the midterms, they will immediately go after both Trump and Musk.

Commenters say they hear some Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin when Casar speaks.

Sounds rather communist to me 🧐 — Tom Borelli, Ph.D. (@tomborelli) April 30, 2025

They are making all kinds of threats for when they retake power — as they whine about Trump being on a retribution tour — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 30, 2025

Democrats always accuse others of what the are actually doing — Tom Borelli, Ph.D. (@tomborelli) April 30, 2025

We are now ten years into Democrats going after Trump over made-up charges, lies, and hoaxes. As we can see, they have no intention of ever stopping.