Greg Casar Threatens to Go After Elon Musk if Democrats Win Back House in Midterm Elections

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats are always screaming that President Donald Trump is going to go after his political enemies. The truth is, it’s the Democrats who are openly declaring that’s exactly what they will do if they regain power. On Wednesday, Democrat Representative Greg Casar laid out exactly what ‘enemy’ his party can’t wait to target - Elon Musk.

Start here. (READ)

Dem Rep Greg Casar threatens to go after Elon Musk should Democrats win back the House:

"There’s a Republican majority today but there could be a Democratic majority in under two years."

"If we get a chance to have subpoena power and look into this and find out that Elon Musk has used his power to enrich himself, the consequences could be much greater than just having his contracts cut off."

Now, hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

Republicans surely do because it’s not rhetoric, it’s a promise.

Posters say Democrats are fuming because Musk has cut off their river of taxpayer money.

If Democrats win enough seats during the midterms, they will immediately go after both Trump and Musk.

Commenters say they hear some Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin when Casar speaks.

We are now ten years into Democrats going after Trump over made-up charges, lies, and hoaxes. As we can see, they have no intention of ever stopping.

