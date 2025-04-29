Face to Fake: Sean Spicer Learns Why Trump Is Sitting Down with The Atlantic and Other Far-Left Outlets

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took questions during a special briefing with ‘new media’ on Monday. Among them was a familiar face - Sean Spicer. You’ll recall Spicer served as Press Secretary during President Donald Trump’s first term. We assume he was there representing the 2WAY political podcast. Like many are wondering, Spicer asked Leavitt why Trump is doing interviews with far-left publications like The Atlantic.

SEAN SPICER: “You’ve done a phenomenal job opening up the press briefing room to new voices, and letting The President do longform podcast has been phenomenal. A lot of conservatives will ask me ‘Why does he still sit down with ABC and The Atlantic?’ What is the rational for rewarding people who have very vehemently expressed disdain for him personally?” (Great question) LEAVITT: “Because The President is unafraid. He is inspired by competition. And he likes to talk to people face-to-face…”

Many commenters quickly contrasted Trump’s openness to all media with the last administration, which squirreled away President Joe Biden.

We’ve never gotten an honest answer from the legacy media on why Biden had their questions in advance, and we probably never will.

Some posters say Trump walking into enemy territory with The Atlantic and similar outlets is a boss move.

Sitting down with hostile outlets isn’t weakness—it’s dominance. When Trump talks face-to-face with media that openly hates him, he’s not chasing approval—he’s setting the terms. Courage isn’t just rally crowds and friendly interviews—it’s walking into enemy rooms and making them listen. Real strength isn’t avoiding critics. It’s forcing them to deal with you on your terms, not theirs. — Muskonomy (@muskonomy) April 28, 2025

When you’re built different, you don’t hide from the fight you walk straight into it. — Stax (@staxmetax) April 28, 2025

I think some people find talking to an adversary amusing and relaxing!! You sometimes see that little smile on their face when they know that person is total A** and mentally you have left conversation!!! I've seen Musk, JD and Trump do it!! I think most who work for a living have also done the same thing!! — vkn (@vkn146245) April 28, 2025

Trump enjoys it. So does Vice President JD Vance. He's exposed and embarrassed ‘journalists’ Martha Raddatz of ABC News and Margaret Brennan of CBS News. We got the ‘I don’t really care, Margaret’ meme from his interview with Brennan. Looks like Trump may have rubbed off a little on Vance.