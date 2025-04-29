One and the Same: Chuck Todd Rants at Mirror While Blaming Dem Party...
Ground Chuck: Scott Jennings Compares Schumer’s Strongly-Worded Letter Method to His Grilling Skills

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:12 AM on April 29, 2025
Twitchy

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is living in the past. He’s trying to confront President Donald Trump with 20th-century methods of engagement. Seriously, who still writes letters? Well, Schumer, of course. That cracked up Scott Jennings, who hilariously compared Schumer’s letter-writing to his infamous grilling skills on Monday.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings mocks Chuck Schumer for threatening to send a strongly worded letter to Trump.

"Saying you are going to send a strongly worded letter in today's political climate is roughly the equivalent of putting a slice of cheese on a frozen hamburger patty on a grill, which Chuck Schumer is famous for doing."

Here’s Jennings doing his thing. (WATCH)

We won’t. The staged Father’s Day post proved that Schumer had never used a grill - the fool put cheese on raw hamburger patties!

Commenters compare Schumer’s letter-writing to scribbling all his hopes and wishes in a bedside journal.

When politicians respond to real crises with “strongly worded letters,” it’s not leadership — it’s emotional theater. It’s the political version of writing angry diary entries and hoping the bully goes away. No wonder the country’s mental health is collapsing — the adults in charge can’t even model real strength.

— Mental State of the Union (@mindandnation) April 28, 2025

Advertisement

