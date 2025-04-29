Ground Chuck: Scott Jennings Compares Schumer’s Strongly-Worded Letter Method to His Grilling Skills

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer is living in the past. He’s trying to confront President Donald Trump with 20th-century methods of engagement. Seriously, who still writes letters? Well, Schumer, of course. That cracked up Scott Jennings, who hilariously compared Schumer’s letter-writing to his infamous grilling skills on Monday.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings mocks Chuck Schumer for threatening to send a strongly worded letter to Trump. "Saying you are going to send a strongly worded letter in today's political climate is roughly the equivalent of putting a slice of cheese on a frozen hamburger patty on a grill, which Chuck Schumer is famous for doing."

Here’s Jennings doing his thing. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings mocks Chuck Schumer for threatening to send a strongly worded letter to Trump.



"Saying you are going to send a strongly worded letter in today's political climate is roughly the equivalent of putting a slice of cheese on a frozen hamburger patty on a grill, which… pic.twitter.com/fuhq1SvKIj — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 28, 2025

The lady on the left is totally “That’s not funny” — Never Mind (@NeverMi49223793) April 28, 2025

lol he’s so clueless. — Doc Reichenbach (@DocReichenbach) April 28, 2025

We won’t. The staged Father’s Day post proved that Schumer had never used a grill - the fool put cheese on raw hamburger patties!

Commenters compare Schumer’s letter-writing to scribbling all his hopes and wishes in a bedside journal.

When politicians respond to real crises with “strongly worded letters,” it’s not leadership — it’s emotional theater. It’s the political version of writing angry diary entries and hoping the bully goes away. No wonder the country’s mental health is collapsing — the adults in charge can’t even model real strength. — Mental State of the Union (@mindandnation) April 28, 2025

He’s all talk no action just like his whole career. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) April 28, 2025

Almost like sitting on concrete steps for 12 hours. — Ronin 🇺🇸 (@rhick71) April 28, 2025

Schumer's strongly worded cheese burgers are peak political theater 😂 — Sovereign 𝕏 (@Sovx_Ghost) April 28, 2025

Chuck Schumer,



It's time to retire! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 28, 2025

We agree. Sadly, when asked about ‘passing the torch’ on Sunday, Schumer said he’s staying put for the foreseeable future. The Democrats are stuck with him until at least January of 2029. You think maybe he'll learn to grill by then? Nah.