John Bolton Says Trump Wants a Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine for Good Publicity and Peace Prize

Former Trump advisor John Bolton lives for the deaths of others so the possibility of peace being brokered anywhere makes him say incredibly stupid things. For example, he says President Donald Trump’s selfishness is his motivation for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Darn, his greedy peacemongering! Bolton also says Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize.

John Bolton: Trump only wants a ceasefire in Ukraine so he can get good publicity and a Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/Kp8pEljvCX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

I’d say that’s excellent to get a Noble Peace Prize for stopping the Ukraine & Russia war.



Bolton is a warmonger who lives for upheaval and war. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 14, 2025

This is basically like saying “Trump only wants to cure cancer because it would make him look good”…. The TDS is unreal — MAGA News Center (@MAGANewsCenter) March 14, 2025

Trump Derangement Syndrome leads to insanity as we’ve seen countless times.

Bolton has it in spades. Commenters say he has a blind spot for Trump’s real motivation.

So not to stop the endless killing? — George (@BehizyTweets) March 14, 2025

That kind of motivation is foreign to John. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

Now why would it be "good publicity" for Trump to establish a cease fire?



Maybe because we voted for Trump to end the war? 🤔 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 14, 2025

To anybody other than a warmonger, stopping the killing in a war would inherently be good publicity. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2025

Maybe Trump wants to stop a conflict that’s killed over a million people and could eventually cause World War III because it’s the right thing to do. Wow, what a concept - peace for its own sake!

Trump has no respect for the Nobel Peace Prize, lol. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) March 14, 2025

He should already have a Peace prize over the Abrams Accords. After Obama got 1 for absolutely nothing, they are not worth anything. — LorDoriel🌸 (@LorDoriel) March 14, 2025

Obama winning the peace prize showed the world what a farce the Nobel awards have become. — wayne gabriel (@waynegabriel17) March 14, 2025

The trophy will be peace itself, not some plaque, medal or accolades from an organization Trump has no respect for. Bolton can’t grasp that.