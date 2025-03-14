Calm Down, Lloyd Dobler: Certified Nutbar John Cusack Gets DRAGGED for Trump-Hitler Compar...
John Bolton Says Trump Wants a Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine for Good Publicity and Peace Prize

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 AM on March 14, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former Trump advisor John Bolton lives for the deaths of others so the possibility of peace being brokered anywhere makes him say incredibly stupid things. For example, he says President Donald Trump’s selfishness is his motivation for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Darn, his greedy peacemongering! Bolton also says Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Trump Derangement Syndrome leads to insanity as we’ve seen countless times.

Bolton has it in spades. Commenters say he has a blind spot for Trump’s real motivation.

Maybe Trump wants to stop a conflict that’s killed over a million people and could eventually cause World War III because it’s the right thing to do. Wow, what a concept - peace for its own sake!

The trophy will be peace itself, not some plaque, medal or accolades from an organization Trump has no respect for. Bolton can’t grasp that.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP NOBEL PEACE PRIZE PRESIDENT OBAMA RUSSIA UKRAINE

