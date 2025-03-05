Raising Canes: Chuck Schumer and the Dems Struggle to Counter Trump Because Yelling Doesn’t Work

Chuckie’s not happy. Oh, no! Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer of New York was a mess today on CNN. He was trying to lay out a path forward for his listless, out-of-touch party while dodging numerous questions about Representative Al Green’s rude, cane-shaking moment during Trump’s speech last night.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Chuck Schumer is not happy today.pic.twitter.com/LUM7hcAObX — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 5, 2025

Chuck has Post-Trump-Speech TDS sads. — Kittitas Kid (@KidKittita18415) March 5, 2025

The Dems are having a hard time coalescing under a single strategy against Trump. Calling the Republicans ‘extreme’ after voting to allow men in women’s sports is not working.

Posters say they’re losing on Social Security, too.

Chuck Schumer’s out there spinning like a top, but it’s not working. Elon Musk’s right: Social Security’s a Ponzi scheme, plain and simple. It’s propped up by new taxpayers, but when the well runs dry, it’s game over. Chuck can’t hide the truth! — Rush Limbaugh (@LimbaughLegacy) March 5, 2025

Social Security IS a Ponzi scheme! — Dee (@Deeisnotmyname7) March 5, 2025

It appears the Democrats are putting the cart before the horse. Commenters don’t understand why they’re organizing if they have nothing of value to say and no central message.

The best they can do is organize? OK, if that is the strategy, do they plan to have an actual message other than “we hate everything”? — InvisibleLady (@bkbart80) March 5, 2025

You mean coordinating and repeating and releasing the exact same message? — Soups’ Big Troop 🩸 (@NateCam71748096) March 5, 2025

When Congress is more interested in organizing protests than introducing and passing legislation to achieve their goals you know that they know they can’t. — Dr. Rev. Robert Baldwin Ph.D. (@robert91851) March 5, 2025

The Dems are stuck since Republicans have the White House, the House, and the Senate. So, screaming into the void it is, we guess.

So don’t expect Schumer to be happy anytime soon.

President Trump is breaking the Democrat's spirit. It's a wonderful thing to watch. — RFK Jr's brain worm 🪱 (@deadbrainworm) March 5, 2025

When have we ever seen Chuck-you Schumer happy, other than when he's pretending to grill burgers. — JC Disciple AF Vet (@krew_ny) March 5, 2025

Was he happy yesterday or the day before or the day before? He's a liberal he's never happy unless he can drag everybody down into his misery — Darin Raybon (@dwraybon) March 5, 2025

This must be the Joy they were talking about 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7p3pMQC1Vw — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) March 5, 2025

We have never seen the Democrats so powerless and miserable.

Posters say it’s not going to get any better for them.

That’s because the democrats are driving toward a cliff and no one is paying attention. They are ignoring the people trying to tell them. — graywolf🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@JackieV1022) March 5, 2025

dems have nothing to offer period! No leadership in sight. — David Hodge (@davhodge60) March 5, 2025

Well, they have nothing positive to offer Americans. Yelling impotently at Trump is no substitute for substance. Raising Cain while raising canes will get the Democrat Party nowhere fast.