Raising Canes: Chuck Schumer and the Dems Struggle to Counter Trump Because Yelling Doesn’t Work

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Chuckie’s not happy. Oh, no! Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer of New York was a mess today on CNN. He was trying to lay out a path forward for his listless, out-of-touch party while dodging numerous questions about Representative Al Green’s rude, cane-shaking moment during Trump’s speech last night.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

The Dems are having a hard time coalescing under a single strategy against Trump. Calling the Republicans ‘extreme’ after voting to allow men in women’s sports is not working.

Posters say they’re losing on Social Security, too.

It appears the Democrats are putting the cart before the horse. Commenters don’t understand why they’re organizing if they have nothing of value to say and no central message.

