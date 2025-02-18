Mixed Messages: Confused Protester Rants About Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of BIG Government

A Washington, D.C. protester is seriously confused about how liberty works. The young man was caught on video screaming that individual liberty is dependent on big government. Well, that’s a new take! Yes, he drags Patrick Henry into his delusional rantings, too.

DC Anti-Trump protestor: Trump is “dismantling and insulting and our great government!"



Same protestor: "Give me liberty or give me death!" pic.twitter.com/Byz2okQ7ry — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2025

We are giving you liberty so just sit down grab you some popcorn and watch. I mean heck we’ve been making it entertaining, big balls and all. — MJ🇺🇸 (@MistyJernigan17) February 17, 2025

If the kid wants real liberty it’s being worked on right now by Elon Musk and DOGE.

The poor guy is an ideological mess, to say the least.

"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States Government..." 🙄 pic.twitter.com/xwJc95tyKS — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 17, 2025

Fully programmed to believe more government = liberty — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2025

Imagine being so propagandized, that you advocate for the government to be bigger and more tyrannical. — Ryan Tyre 🇺🇸 (@ryantyre) February 17, 2025

"Slashing the scale and power of government is infringing on my liberty!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2025

It is sad that there are so many brainwashed people in our country — AmericanHULKPatriot (@NYACC1978) February 17, 2025

All those people in the crowd have been brainwashed into equating big government with freedom.

We’ve noticed these marchers and protesters are becoming more ragtag as DOGE advances. Commenters have some theories.

Their signs and banners look suspiciously cheap and homemade. I wonder what happened to the snazzy pre-printed ones — Tanner 𝕏 Rubicon (@tannerXrubicon) February 17, 2025

I know they are all paid but why do they always pick the complete morons? Can't they find anyone with a brain to take the money? — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) February 17, 2025

USAID printing budget slashed — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2025

They really are dredging the bottom of the barrel now — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) February 17, 2025

Definitely down to the bench warmers. I believe the A listers are getting out of Dodge — Thomas (@Thomas987293033) February 17, 2025

We think some know there’s no stopping what DOGE is uncovering. Best to flee because their liberty is definitely in jeopardy if indictments start dropping.