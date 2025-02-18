Mixed Messages: Confused Protester Rants About Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of BIG Government

Mark Cuban Headlines Cringe-Inducing 'Principles First Summit' With a Line-Up of Lefties a...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 18, 2025
AngieArtist

A Washington, D.C. protester is seriously confused about how liberty works. The young man was caught on video screaming that individual liberty is dependent on big government. Well, that’s a new take! Yes, he drags Patrick Henry into his delusional rantings, too.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

If the kid wants real liberty it’s being worked on right now by Elon Musk and DOGE.

The poor guy is an ideological mess, to say the least.

All those people in the crowd have been brainwashed into equating big government with freedom.

We’ve noticed these marchers and protesters are becoming more ragtag as DOGE advances. Commenters have some theories.

We think some know there’s no stopping what DOGE is uncovering. Best to flee because their liberty is definitely in jeopardy if indictments start dropping.

