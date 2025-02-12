Attorney General Pam Bondi Says Leakers Who Are Endangering ICE Agents Will Be Found and Prosecuted

In her first official press conference, new U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice will enforce the law. Recently leakers have alerted criminal illegal aliens in several major cities where ICE was planning deportation raids. Bondi said those leakers would be found, charged, and prosecuted.

🚨🔥BONDI: Leakers on ICE operations will be tracked down and prosecuted:



"We will not stand for it. We will find you. We're going to investigate it, no matter what agency it came from."



"You will be prosecuted when we find you." pic.twitter.com/1jDesIO2tP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

We need to protect the men and women of ICE carrying out dangerous missions to protect our country. — CHRIS HARRIS (@ChrisHarrisADG) February 12, 2025

Yes, these leakers are endangering ICE officers.

Commenters like what they’re hearing from Bondi but said arrests and indictments will be the real test of whether this is truly a new DOJ.

When actual indictments come, that’s when we will know we have made it around the first turn.



It’s a race against the deep state. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 12, 2025

Indicting corrupt leakers (esp if someone inside FBI did it) will be a monumental shift. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

We hope they are identified and charged soon.

Some are already accepting that this is a changed DOJ, that’s how high their trust is in Bondi.

Man this is such a breath of fresh air after 4 years of ZERO accountability.



Pam Bondi is on fire🔥 — Isaac (@IcedViews) February 12, 2025

“This is a different DOJ” may be the understatement of the century — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

That is what law enforcement sounds and looks like! Prosecute the law breakers. Quite a concept! — Mr. Kent (@kent_smith4724) February 12, 2025

Many commenters are thrilled to finally be getting exactly what they voted for.

This is what I voted for. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) February 12, 2025

This is what I've been waiting for. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) February 12, 2025

I’m in NY and her going after Hochul and James is a dream come true — GrannysGems (@Roby73705910) February 12, 2025

Bondi is all business. Holy moly. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

The days of leaking ICE information with impunity are over Bondi does not forgive. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 12, 2025

We hope Bondi’s action on the leakers is fast and brutal. We should not have people inside our government aiding criminal Illegal aliens and putting ICE agents and other federal officers in danger. An example must be set and it must be merciless.