Attorney General Pam Bondi Says Leakers Who Are Endangering ICE Agents Will Be Found and Prosecuted

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

In her first official press conference, new U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Department of Justice will enforce the law. Recently leakers have alerted criminal illegal aliens in several major cities where ICE was planning deportation raids. Bondi said those leakers would be found, charged, and prosecuted.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Yes, these leakers are endangering ICE officers.

Commenters like what they’re hearing from Bondi but said arrests and indictments will be the real test of whether this is truly a new DOJ.

We hope they are identified and charged soon.

Some are already accepting that this is a changed DOJ, that’s how high their trust is in Bondi.

Many commenters are thrilled to finally be getting exactly what they voted for.

We hope Bondi’s action on the leakers is fast and brutal. We should not have people inside our government aiding criminal Illegal aliens and putting ICE agents and other federal officers in danger. An example must be set and it must be merciless.

