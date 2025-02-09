‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’: Dem Senator Chris Murphy Spouts Litany of Lies Over Needed DOGE Audits

Democrats are being exposed as corrupt frauds so in Senator Chris Murphy’s book that constitutes a ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Dems have to yell it for full effect. It won’t make the lie true, of course. Democrats are taking the bizarre position that audits and transparency are bad. Yes, so bad it’s created a ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Louder!

Seriously, it’s just Trump entrusting Elon Musk and DOGE to perform a federal government audit to end the egregious waste of taxpayer money.

Here are the lies Murphy is spreading. (READ)

"This is the most serious constitutional crisis the country has faced, certainly since Watergate. The president is attempting to seize control of power and for corrupt purposes." "The president wants to be able to decide how and where money is spent so that he can reward his political friends. He can punish his political enemies. That is the evisceration of democracy." "You stand that next to the wholesale endorsement of political violence, with the pardons given to every single January 6th writer, including the most violent, who beat police officers over the head with baseball bats. And you can see what he's trying to do here he is trying to crush his opposition by making them afraid of losing federal funding, by making them afraid of physical violence." "And so, yes, this is a red alert moment when this entire country has to understand that our democracy is at risk. And for what? The billionaire takeover of government? I'm sure we'll talk about this, but Elon Musk is inside our federal agencies."

You can see and hear him spout off this nonsense, too. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Sen Chris Murphy declares a “Constitutional Crisis!” over President Trump and DOGE auditing the federal government.



The torrent of lies here in two minutes may set a world record:



"This is the most serious constitutional crisis the country has faced, certainly since… pic.twitter.com/stB2Pyl0ov — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2025

It’s hard to believe, almost like a SNL skit. — Pam (@olystubbies44) February 9, 2025

Yep, but this is unintentionally funny.

The Democrat Party’s overreaction to cleaning up the federal government and making it more accountable to voters has been something to behold. Private sector businesses do these audits all the time. Posters want Murphy and his fellow demented Democrats to chill.

It’s just an audit, Chris. 🤨



And your crisis is that it’s being done in the public space.



Sounds pretty constitutional to me. — ZenGhola (@ZenGhola_X) February 9, 2025

I get not wanting an IRS audit at the personal level. It can be invasive and stressful.



Why the stress over the government getting an audit? Unless you are afraid the people are going to be pissed and corruption is exposed… — Short Term Charisma (@ShortTermChrsma) February 9, 2025

He spouts that nonsense and no one ever asks for specifics. What laws are being broken? What part of the Constitution is being ignored? — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) February 9, 2025

Martha Raddatz is not there to ask questions, she's there to facilitate the lies of her Democrat Party.

Commenters know the real reason Murphy and his fellow Democrats are freaking out.

It’s a constitutional crisis to audit the federal government. Wow. That’s just such an unreal thing to say. These people are criminals. — Chollygirl 🇺🇸 (@Chollygirl1) February 9, 2025

Finding fraud, Misuse of funds, outrageous unapproved spending, No oversight....YEAH , having accountability with spending is Such a Crisis.

Classic Corrupt Politician — ''Fibonacci'' (@masha53932903) February 9, 2025

What a complete joke the Democrat Party has become! — D Mac 75 (@The_Irishman_30) February 9, 2025

Not only is this a ridiculous position, but unless the Democrats change their position to align with that of US taxpayers, this is the beginning of the end for the Democratic Party. — ChargedUp2749 (@ChargedUp2749) February 9, 2025

The audits are just starting and Musk and his DOGE team have already uncovered millions in wasteful spending. They must be getting close to something huge for Murphy and his Democrats to be so up in arms over this. It’s all coming out. Dems better be working on a new game plan because ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ is not working.