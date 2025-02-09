Audit Asset: Trump Tells Bret Baier He Trusts Elon Musk to Clean Up...
Sen. Rick Scott: 'Senate Democrats Are Obstructing Every Step of the Confirmation Process'

‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’: Dem Senator Chris Murphy Spouts Litany of Lies Over Needed DOGE Audits

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on February 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrats are being exposed as corrupt frauds so in Senator Chris Murphy’s book that constitutes a ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Dems have to yell it for full effect. It won’t make the lie true, of course. Democrats are taking the bizarre position that audits and transparency are bad. Yes, so bad it’s created a ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ Louder!

Seriously, it’s just Trump entrusting Elon Musk and DOGE to perform a federal government audit to end the egregious waste of taxpayer money.

Here are the lies Murphy is spreading. (READ)

"This is the most serious constitutional crisis the country has faced, certainly since Watergate. The president is attempting to seize control of power and for corrupt purposes."

"The president wants to be able to decide how and where money is spent so that he can reward his political friends. He can punish his political enemies. That is the evisceration of democracy."

"You stand that next to the wholesale endorsement of political violence, with the pardons given to every single January 6th writer, including the most violent, who beat police officers over the head with baseball bats. And you can see what he's trying to do here he is trying to crush his opposition by making them afraid of losing federal funding, by making them afraid of physical violence."

"And so, yes, this is a red alert moment when this entire country has to understand that our democracy is at risk. And for what? The billionaire takeover of government? I'm sure we'll talk about this, but Elon Musk is inside our federal agencies."

You can see and hear him spout off this nonsense, too. (WATCH)

Yep, but this is unintentionally funny.

The Democrat Party’s overreaction to cleaning up the federal government and making it more accountable to voters has been something to behold. Private sector businesses do these audits all the time. Posters want Murphy and his fellow demented Democrats to chill.

Martha Raddatz is not there to ask questions, she's there to facilitate the lies of her Democrat Party.

Commenters know the real reason Murphy and his fellow Democrats are freaking out.

The audits are just starting and Musk and his DOGE team have already uncovered millions in wasteful spending. They must be getting close to something huge for Murphy and his Democrats to be so up in arms over this. It’s all coming out. Dems better be working on a new game plan because ‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’ is not working.

Tags: ABC NEWS CHRIS MURPHY CONSTITUTION CORRUPTION CRISIS ELON MUSK

