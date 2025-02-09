‘CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS!’: Dem Senator Chris Murphy Spouts Litany of Lies Over Needed DOGE...
Sen. Rick Scott: 'Senate Democrats Are Obstructing Every Step of the Confirmation Process'

Sea Change: President Trump Proclaims February 9th as ‘Gulf of America Day’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on February 09, 2025
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

President Donald Trump promised to apply MAGA to the Gulf of Mexico by renaming it the ‘Gulf of America.’ Trump went one step further today, giving the Gulf of America its own day. He signed the proclamation while flying over the body of water on his way to the Super Bowl.

Here’s the signing making it official. (WATCH)

Saying ‘Gulf of America’ just sounds better. Here’s a great example. (WATCH)

One poster asks what this name change means for the American people.

Google, get on the ball! Stop deadnaming our gulf!

For many commenters, the proclamation was a reason to celebrate.

Trump appears to be doing whatever needs to be done to put ‘America’ on the map - quite literally.

