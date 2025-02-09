Sea Change: President Trump Proclaims February 9th as ‘Gulf of America Day’

President Donald Trump promised to apply MAGA to the Gulf of Mexico by renaming it the ‘Gulf of America.’ Trump went one step further today, giving the Gulf of America its own day. He signed the proclamation while flying over the body of water on his way to the Super Bowl.

Here’s the signing making it official. (WATCH)

BREAKING: President Trump just signed a Proclamation declaring February 9th as ‘Gulf of America Day’ 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/tr3ZDqGxUR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2025

What an excellent president. I love Donald Trump more every day. He brings reporters on his aircraft and flies over the Gulf of America when he signs the Proclamation! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CVKBkGmBRE — Gail Alfar (@GailAlfarATX) February 9, 2025

U.S. Dept of the Interior website.



GULF OF AMERICA



It’s official



Happy Gulf of America Day!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fKXo99N57c — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2025

Saying ‘Gulf of America’ just sounds better. Here’s a great example. (WATCH)

We are living in historic times..and we have the greatest President in American history..our Refounding father..a fearless man of conviction. pic.twitter.com/rEIxuUyiTB — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) February 9, 2025

It was gorgeous on the Gulf of America today. Perfection sir — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) February 9, 2025

Winning! — john craven (@johncraven13) February 9, 2025

One poster asks what this name change means for the American people.

What does this mean for the American people? — . (@sarahnaomi110) February 9, 2025

Nothing really but it is MUCH more factual. Always wondered why it was called the Gulf of Mexico when it is surrounded by North America, not just Mexico. Should have been done a LONG time ago. — watchingdaisies (@watchingdaisies) February 9, 2025

@googlemaps Get busy, update the map stat! — Reese (@twoshepherds) February 9, 2025

Google maps need to update this by the time I get off this boat pic.twitter.com/KuP721ExlP — thehighindian (@TheHighIndian) February 9, 2025

Google, get on the ball! Stop deadnaming our gulf!

For many commenters, the proclamation was a reason to celebrate.

✨Gulf of America 🇺🇸✨sounds so much better. Welcome To the Golden Age. — Beth (@Beth_IRL) February 9, 2025

Happy Gulf of America Day!!



The superbowl will hereby be associated with the Gulf of America 🤣 — individual1st (@individual1st) February 9, 2025

The man does not stop working. — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) February 9, 2025

Trump appears to be doing whatever needs to be done to put ‘America’ on the map - quite literally.