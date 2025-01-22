Setting the Tone: President Trump Cuts Off Rude Reporter Who Kept Interrupting His Answers

President Donald Trump is easily the most media accessible leader in our nation’s history. He’s already started off his second term with press conferences and other opportunities to interact with reporters. The President is not required to speak with the press, no matter what you’ve been told. So, journalists need to be respectful if they ever want to be called on again.

Trump quickly reminded one reporter of this fact Tuesday. (WATCH)

JUST IN: President Trump shuts down a reporter after the individual tried interrupting him while he was speaking.



Trump: "Listen to me for a second. Stop interrupting."



Looking forward to four years of this.pic.twitter.com/t6P8ew3TMe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2025

Trump is beating down reporters again

pic.twitter.com/YgxgfuFSup — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2025

Any would-be ‘Jim Acostas’ will not be tolerated. Press conferences don’t exist for journalists and their egos, they exist for informing the American people.

Trump set the tone for his personal press conferences Tuesday. Commenters liked what they saw.

Respect. I learned as a child that it’s disrespectful to interrupt someone while speaking. Reporters and politicians have an issue with interrupting. — Life Lessons Academy (@LifeLessonsAcad) January 21, 2025

He needs to set them straight this is not gonna be like last time. No rudeness — John Horn (@JohnPHorn) January 21, 2025

Good! Those reporters need to learn their place. Where was all their curiosity during the Biden admin? Corrupt liars they are. They should be HAPPY they're even allowed to be there. The press pool should be made up of podcasters and streamers instead of those liars. — Misty (@Itsraining2) January 21, 2025

They better apologize for interrupting! 👏 — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) January 21, 2025

The Biden administration was a press conference desert. So, some reporters might be a little over-excited to have something to do after four long years of inaction.

Oh, they're just all excited that they have a president they can actually ask questions of again. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) January 21, 2025

Nothing better than having a US President who can actually take questions and provide excellent answers . Trump is perfect at this. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) January 21, 2025

Listening to things like this over the next four years rather than having to hear “You’re a lyin dog faced pony soldier”, is going to be GLORIOUS. — BowTiedBroke (@BowTiedBroke) January 21, 2025

President Joe Biden and his over-controlling handlers and daily brain-glitches will not be missed.

Trump relishes the fight. He's gotten wiser, softer in tone, stronger in resolve and is done with their agendas. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 21, 2025

I think the attempt on his life in July has really changed him in many ways. — Hoss (@austinkurt) January 21, 2025

This is a different Trump than last time. I’m all for it — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) January 21, 2025

Ahhh I love this version of Trump. Highlight reels of this keep me laughing for minutes on end — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) January 21, 2025

Trump appears to be still assertive, but a tad more mellow than his first term. But, we know he’ll still snap a reporter in two if they step over the line.

Four more years of reporters getting a crash course in manners — Taryn Up The Matri𝕩 (@Taryn_TheMatrix) January 21, 2025

No one deals with a legacy media “journalist” better, no one. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) January 21, 2025

This is exactly what we voted for 🇺🇸 — Pharaoh (@PharaohAC) January 21, 2025

The boss is back and he doesn’t put up with any crap — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) January 21, 2025

It’s going to be an amazing 4 years. 🇺🇸 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) January 21, 2025

He is back 😆 — Eliza (@WEB3Eliza) January 21, 2025

It will be refreshing to not only have a real president after a four-year gap, but have one who will be at the forefront and speaking to the American people daily. We’ve missed that. Yes, Trump is back.