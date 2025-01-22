Setting the Tone: President Trump Cuts Off Rude Reporter Who Kept Interrupting His Answers

Scott Jennings Weighs-In on Woke Cringey Church Service Endured by President Trump...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:03 AM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump is easily the most media accessible leader in our nation’s history. He’s already started off his second term with press conferences and other opportunities to interact with reporters. The President is not required to speak with the press, no matter what you’ve been told. So, journalists need to be respectful if they ever want to be called on again.

Trump quickly reminded one reporter of this fact Tuesday. (WATCH)

Any would-be ‘Jim Acostas’ will not be tolerated. Press conferences don’t exist for journalists and their egos, they exist for informing the American people.

Trump set the tone for his personal press conferences Tuesday. Commenters liked what they saw.

The Biden administration was a press conference desert. So, some reporters might be a little over-excited to have something to do after four long years of inaction.

President Joe Biden and his over-controlling handlers and daily brain-glitches will not be missed.

Trump appears to be still assertive, but a tad more mellow than his first term. But, we know he’ll still snap a reporter in two if they step over the line.

It will be refreshing to not only have a real president after a four-year gap, but have one who will be at the forefront and speaking to the American people daily. We’ve missed that. Yes, Trump is back.

