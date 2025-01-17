Are You Kidding? Scott Jennings Reacts to Hilarious Axios ‘How to Lead Like Biden’ Headline

Wait, is it April Fool’s Day? Surely, this ‘How to lead like Biden’ headline from Axios is a joke, right? Nope, it’s real. Scott Jennings had the same reaction as many other commenters - he wrote a real first step for those who truly want to ‘lead like Biden.’

Step 1 - engage in the largest coverup of a president’s mental condition in the history of the United States https://t.co/wyXkfw9OPI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 17, 2025

One poster had three steps to add. Follow these if you want to ‘lead like Biden.’

Manage expectations by carrying a historically low approval rating.



Blame your predecessor for every single thing that goes wrong.



Make people laugh be getting lost on stage constantly. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 17, 2025

This step is really important - you must keep the white out of the White House!

Step 2 - make sure no one leaves cocaine in the west wing… oh wait… — Kyle Tibbitts (@KyleTibbitts) January 17, 2025

The following steps really emphasize ‘leading.’ We can’t stress enough how vital ‘leading’ was during Biden’s time in the Oval Office.

1. Lead him to the teleprompter

2. Lead him off stage

3. Lead him to the ice cream stand



You get the idea... — let's connect some dots (@connectdotslove) January 17, 2025

Yes, this one is a must!

Step 2 - do everything else wrong — Bourbon Republican (@brbnrepublican) January 17, 2025

This one is really important, especially as it pertains to other countries.

Step 2- give away a lot of money and pretend like you really care! — Frankie Favore (@FrankieFavor) January 17, 2025

You can never have enough of this next one.

Step 2: give him ice cream — Brandon Naff (@realbrandonnaff) January 17, 2025

This one is true, too. Best if done over drinks.

Step 2: Ask Pelosi what she thinks. — Just Steve (@SteveHiatt77) January 17, 2025

Biden’s incapacitated presidency is not an isolated event in American history as many posters were quick to point out.

Um......I believe Woodrow Wilson objects to this statement. — @DrunkInPittsburgh (@1337Drunk) January 17, 2025

At least since Wilson. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 17, 2025

First Lady Edith Wilson had help covering up President Woodrow Wilson’s debilitating stroke and partial paralysis from the public. See, they were ‘leading like Biden’ before he was even born! Amazing!

Our commenters have some final thoughts.

It was a horrible cover up when everybody could see it — Terry, LEO (Ret.) (@editor_wp) January 17, 2025

Have to hand it to the puppeteers: installing a dementia patient as POTUS is devious. — SteveHogan (@stephenshogan1) January 17, 2025

I mean to his credit, he fooled A LOT of people lol — Oldorio (@oldorio) January 17, 2025

KJP and CNN said these are cheapfakes, so they are cheapfeakes. He's sharp as a tack! — ES (@datoolkit1) January 17, 2025

We’re disappointed no one mentioned one of the most important steps to ‘lead like Biden’: pardons, pardons, pardons. Seriously, if you’re going to be a leader like Biden, you have to lie to the American people that you’ll never pardon your own son and then break that promise big time by giving him an 11-year blanket pardon. C’mon, man!