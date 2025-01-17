Are You Kidding? Scott Jennings Reacts to Hilarious Axios ‘How to Lead Like Biden’ Headline

Sunday Shocker! J. Ann Selzer to Drop Devastating Pre-Inauguration Day Poll - Kamala...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on January 17, 2025
Twitchy

Wait, is it April Fool’s Day? Surely, this ‘How to lead like Biden’ headline from Axios is a joke, right? Nope, it’s real. Scott Jennings had the same reaction as many other commenters - he wrote a real first step for those who truly want to ‘lead like Biden.’

The truth starts here. (READ)

One poster had three steps to add. Follow these if you want to ‘lead like Biden.’

This step is really important - you must keep the white out of the White House!

The following steps really emphasize ‘leading.’ We can’t stress enough how vital ‘leading’ was during Biden’s time in the Oval Office.

Yes, this one is a must!

This one is really important, especially as it pertains to other countries.

You can never have enough of this next one.

This one is true, too. Best if done over drinks.

Biden’s incapacitated presidency is not an isolated event in American history as many posters were quick to point out.

First Lady Edith Wilson had help covering up President Woodrow Wilson’s debilitating stroke and partial paralysis from the public. See, they were ‘leading like Biden’ before he was even born! Amazing!

Our commenters have some final thoughts.

We’re disappointed no one mentioned one of the most important steps to ‘lead like Biden’: pardons, pardons, pardons. Seriously, if you’re going to be a leader like Biden, you have to lie to the American people that you’ll never pardon your own son and then break that promise big time by giving him an 11-year blanket pardon. C’mon, man!

