‘Captain America’ Actor Chris Evans Returns To ‘Avengers’ Franchise But Possibly in New Role

Warren Squire  |  3:07 AM on December 10, 2024
Disney-Marvel via AP

The last few years have not been kind to Marvel Studios. Its recent superhero films have not been the box office champs of the brand’s heyday which ended with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Movies have been plagued with bloated budgets, rewrites and numerous reshoots. The quality has suffered and expectations have dropped.

Marvel Studios is trying to reverse that streak with 2026’s Avengers:Doomday which brings back Robert Downey, Jr., not as Iron Man, but as the villain, Doctor Doom. Monday, it was announced that Captain America actor Chris Evans was joining the film’s expanding cast. But, it’s not known if he’ll reprise his iconic role.

Rumors are swirling around the film that past actors are returning to the franchise, but not in their original roles. Many are speculating that Evans will take on the new role of Captain Hydra, a villainous version of Captain America.

More info is here.

Fans have been burned by the studio over the last five years. Poorly received films and lackluster streaming content has left fans exhausted and cynical. (WATCH)

Many fans are expectedly prejudging the film based on the last five years and by promises certain actors and directors made saying they wouldn’t come back. To most observers this looks like a cash grab.

Read what these posters have to say.

You can only disappoint fans so many times until they eventually lose all interest.

Many fans are not enthusiastic about this latest project.

Some are likening it to the recent lackluster Star Wars trilogy.

Will the movie win back the franchise’s old fans? It really comes down to a great plot and a film that is crafted with genuine care. That would be the opposite reality of the last five years.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released May 1, 2026.

