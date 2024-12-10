‘Captain America’ Actor Chris Evans Returns To ‘Avengers’ Franchise But Possibly in New Role

The last few years have not been kind to Marvel Studios. Its recent superhero films have not been the box office champs of the brand’s heyday which ended with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Movies have been plagued with bloated budgets, rewrites and numerous reshoots. The quality has suffered and expectations have dropped.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios is trying to reverse that streak with 2026’s Avengers:Doomday which brings back Robert Downey, Jr., not as Iron Man, but as the villain, Doctor Doom. Monday, it was announced that Captain America actor Chris Evans was joining the film’s expanding cast. But, it’s not known if he’ll reprise his iconic role.

Chris Evans has been cast in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



It is currently unknown who he will be playing.



(Source: https://t.co/8HvLNjZkji) pic.twitter.com/W1sKA1WEI7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 9, 2024

Rumors are swirling around the film that past actors are returning to the franchise, but not in their original roles. Many are speculating that Evans will take on the new role of Captain Hydra, a villainous version of Captain America.

More info is here.

He is coming back as Captain Hydra pic.twitter.com/Z0Hap9cpWn — FezApe 4.0 🐐🦍 (@FezGoatApe) December 9, 2024

It’s gonna be hydra cap from secret empire



I believe they even alluded to him in endgame pic.twitter.com/YW8wXwBJWR — KRAKOA FOREVER (@h0uselife) December 9, 2024

Fans have been burned by the studio over the last five years. Poorly received films and lackluster streaming content has left fans exhausted and cynical. (WATCH)

RDJ is DOOM, Evans will be Hydra Cap, bet the whole OG 6 will back as villains pic.twitter.com/AdFxF6e2DA — FiñañcialFlexibility (@absolutenick) December 9, 2024

Many fans are expectedly prejudging the film based on the last five years and by promises certain actors and directors made saying they wouldn’t come back. To most observers this looks like a cash grab.

Read what these posters have to say.

So Marvel finally realizes it's been making duds since Endgame, and their only solution is to bring back characters that started it all. How original. These actors and the Russo brothers all said they were moving on.. so it's an act of desperation by Marvel. Such a shame. — Ethan Hunt (@MrEthanHuntMI9) December 9, 2024

This is such a desperate act. It’s actually sad at this point they are begging people to come back. — Doctor Steven Strange 🎄❄️ (@Gabriel_Aaron28) December 9, 2024

You can only disappoint fans so many times until they eventually lose all interest.

Many fans are not enthusiastic about this latest project.

I keep thinking my interest could not be lower, but nope, there’s more low to go — rudedachshund (@rudedachshund) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

It’s almost like it’s a multiverse movie and we’ve seen variants the last 4 years — Bert (@ThatGuyBertisha) December 10, 2024

Some are likening it to the recent lackluster Star Wars trilogy.

This is going to be the movie's plot, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/A970GeAQRN — Shashank (@nerdmasala) December 9, 2024

You KNOW this is inevitable at this point... — L (@Coleco_38) December 10, 2024

That would be hilarious! — Leo Fun Facts (@Leofunfacts) December 10, 2024

Will the movie win back the franchise’s old fans? It really comes down to a great plot and a film that is crafted with genuine care. That would be the opposite reality of the last five years.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released May 1, 2026.