Unmerry Metaphor: Dem Crafts Hollow Hate-Filled Christmas Ornaments for MAGA Relatives

Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall

What’s hollow and filled with hate? If you guessed a demented, disgruntled Democrat voter you’d be right. But, that also perfectly describes the Christmas ornaments a crafty Dem is giving to her Trump-voting relatives. You see, she’s making the ornaments and then sealing them up with ignorant, hateful, handwritten messages inside.

She’s dreaming of a spite Christmas. (WATCH)

Yes, this is petty and pathetic behavior from an adult. It’s crazy and childish.

These commenters get it.

We’ve also noticed that these mentally unhealthy Kamala voters exhibit the same telltale signs of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The ‘eyes’ have it.

Crazy eyes every time.

This obtuse ornament lady has added something else to look out for. Hint: that’s not a cross around her neck. Look a little closer.

So, an IUD necklace definitely means the wearer has TDS.

Some have noticed this mad arts and crafts idea likely involves the dark arts and witchcraft.

This ‘witchy’ woman needs to seek mental health treatment. Hopefully, if she’s cured she’ll have second thoughts about the evil she’s put out into the world.

TDS can drive people to do inhuman things. We’ve witnessed that over the last several years. It should be unimaginable that anyone would use a festive, joyous holiday as a vehicle for their anger and hate, but here we are. If you have an unhinged Dem relative give you a handmade ornament this Christmas or they visit and hangout around the tree, you might want to give your ornaments a little shake. They could be filled with hate.

