Unmerry Metaphor: Dem Crafts Hollow Hate-Filled Christmas Ornaments for MAGA Relatives

What’s hollow and filled with hate? If you guessed a demented, disgruntled Democrat voter you’d be right. But, that also perfectly describes the Christmas ornaments a crafty Dem is giving to her Trump-voting relatives. You see, she’s making the ornaments and then sealing them up with ignorant, hateful, handwritten messages inside.
She’s dreaming of a spite Christmas. (WATCH)
If you’re struggling to decide what to get your Trump voting family for Christmas, why not make them a crocheted Christmas ornament with a horrible note inside that they’ll never see?— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) November 30, 2024
Unhinged. pic.twitter.com/l8Bf8w1qgl
Passive aggressive Christmas tree ornaments from the Left.— crownwife (@crownwife) November 30, 2024
Yes, this is petty and pathetic behavior from an adult. It’s crazy and childish.
These commenters get it.
How can they possibly believe themselves to be the good guys?— Penny (@pennyelizabeths) November 30, 2024
They don’t believe anything. They’re just bitter, lonely, spoiled children begging for attention. If they weren’t fixated on Trump they would be whining about something else. Spoiled children are never happy.— Rhino (@Rhino45ACP) November 30, 2024
Just when I think I should be more tolerant of their mental illness and allow them a path to forgiveness they post crap like this. Perhaps not. Perhaps they need to be cut off until they come back to sanity without my help.— Michael (@MyklTheYankee) November 30, 2024
We’ve also noticed that these mentally unhealthy Kamala voters exhibit the same telltale signs of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
The ‘eyes’ have it.
These people are fckn insane. The eyes. Always the eyes.— Tyler Durden (@Fight_Club_Lad) November 30, 2024
Always with the googley eye glasses. They are sad, empty people who live joyless lives. Imagine being so invested in politics that this is how you spend your time.— Rhino (@Rhino45ACP) November 30, 2024
This obtuse ornament lady has added something else to look out for. Hint: that’s not a cross around her neck. Look a little closer.
How can you think you're the "good guy" while also wearing an IUD as a necklace?— Irish American (@theirishkarbomb) November 30, 2024
And the IUD necklace— Mary ❤️🇺🇲🏈⚜️🐾 (@local_onthe8) November 30, 2024
TDS is morphing into very bizarre territory.— Judy Maxine🇨🇦 (@JudyMaxB9632935) November 30, 2024
But it is very entertaining.
Some have noticed this mad arts and crafts idea likely involves the dark arts and witchcraft.
This type of sh&t is exactly why woman used to get accused of witchcraft hundreds of years ago. Evil nonsense.— mike bulky (@BulkyMike9100) November 30, 2024
She’s casting a spell. Making a cursed object.— Lil Bactine (MAX) (Nunya/Bidness) (@SaeulfS) November 30, 2024
But what is the secret to manifestation?
What you put out into the world comes back to you multiplied?
It sounds like black magic.— Pine Tree Flag (@bobbithetabby) November 30, 2024
This ‘witchy’ woman needs to seek mental health treatment. Hopefully, if she’s cured she’ll have second thoughts about the evil she’s put out into the world.
Grandma voted for trump— skylarlyn101 (@skylarlyn101) November 30, 2024
Crazy lady forgets she did this
Grandma passed away
Decoration breaks
You look like an a$$hole
Yeah, you obviously missed what Christmas is all about in Sunday School.— Just a Liberty Guy (@michareon) November 30, 2024
Not sure who I pity more. You now or your future self that may feel some regret or shame every time you see one of those ‘gifts’. The only person that really gets hurt in this action is you.
TDS can drive people to do inhuman things. We’ve witnessed that over the last several years. It should be unimaginable that anyone would use a festive, joyous holiday as a vehicle for their anger and hate, but here we are. If you have an unhinged Dem relative give you a handmade ornament this Christmas or they visit and hangout around the tree, you might want to give your ornaments a little shake. They could be filled with hate.
