MAGA Defeats Magazines as American Voters Turn the Page on 'Cover Girl' Kamala

Legacy media tried so hard to elect Kamala Harris. Democrat-loving publications put her on their front covers, trying to make their 'cover girl' the first woman in the White House. Of course, their efforts failed miserably just like Kamala's catastrophic campaign. It only proves magazines are no match for MAGA.

Check out these terrible tributes.

They tried so hard. They failed so bad. pic.twitter.com/mzjiL4ujXM — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 11, 2024

You forgot one.



(Pictured here wishing she had picked the Jew) pic.twitter.com/oxOrgBSZ0L — Bronze Age Comics Collapse Man (@VJDZeke) November 11, 2024

Yep, she should have picked Shapiro.

The covers all have a cringe factor. The Vogue cover makes her look like a laidback Count Chocula. The weirdest one was the New York Magazine cover with her atop a giant coconut. We couldn't remember what the coconut even meant. So, we looked it up. In July, Kamala said, 'You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.' Why that took off as a thing we'll never know. But, Kamala fans tried to make it work.

Instead, it sent mixed messages.

The coconut one was so friggin cringe — pnw Bae 🌲 🌙 (@RaquelWelchh) November 11, 2024

I still can't believe they haven't figured out the coconut. — Meowder Mittens (@catspaw55) November 11, 2024

I still can't believe they went with coconut. A racial slur — Jacqui (@HonieeBean) November 11, 2024

Yes, a coconut is associated with a racial slur that refers to a person who is brown on the outside but white on the inside. That wasn't the only problem with the brown and round emblem.

Roll on.

First time I saw that Kamalot cover I laughed at how much it resembled the ball a dung beetle makes. And, like, a bunch of other dung beetles celebrating the sh@t-ball w/ the queen mother of that sh@t-ball perched atop. — Ragnarokpaperscissors (@rgnrkpprscssrs) November 11, 2024

The dung beetle ball is still my favorite! — JS (@bucssuck4eva) November 11, 2024

The New York Magazine dung beetle ball cover makes so much sense in today's post-election context. It's so on the nose to have Kamala riding a huge ball of excrement about to roll over the Democrat Party. Good job!

These magazines tried to force Kamala on the voting public, but it only activated the political majority's gag reflex.

This was the saddest, most manufactured campaign I have ever seen.



They wanted her to be like Obama so bad... she couldn't scratch ⅛ of his charisma. 🤷‍♂️ — Gil Dice (@Whiteboardpoets) November 11, 2024

Can’t imagine why forcing a candidate down voter’s throats did work — phil (@therealphillipp) November 11, 2024

The media tried to cram Kamala down our throats as today's Joan of Arc, but the voters saw her as an inept and insincere buffoon. — john (@john23089884) November 11, 2024

They couldn’t even make her look real in photos — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 11, 2024

They couldn't make fetch happen — homerunapple (@homeruneapple) November 11, 2024

Yep, like in Mean Girls, the dying legacy media couldn't make Kamala happen.

With Kamala merchandise prices slashed in stores and public Kamala murals being painted over, don't be surprised to find these magazines headed to the shredder. Out with the fake, in with the real. Everyone knows Trump's triumphant re-election is the real cover story.