Alleged Political Strategist Rachel Bitecofer Fails to Realize Exactly Why Voters Chose Tr...
No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL...
Chris Wallace Has Reportedly Left CNN to Pursue Full-Time Podcasting Career
Special Ed Teacher: If You Voted Trump, ‘You Will End on a Stretcher,...
The 'NY Times' Reports President Trump's Pick for Secretary of State
VIP
NBC News: Donald Trump Threatens to Violate Five Decades of Norms by Targeting...
VIP
The Unbreakable Bond of Motherhood: Choosing Family Over Political Divisions
Mark Zaid Advising Some of His Clients to Leave the Country Before Inauguration...
NAZIS! NAZIS EVERYWHERE!: Atlantic Writer Says Elon Has Made X a 'White Supremacist'...
No Tea for Two: Melania Trump Snubs Jill Biden for First Lady White...
This Is PURE EVIL: Lefty Women Openly Talk About Poisoning Their Husbands (Because...
Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So'...
Warning Signs: DAMNING Thread Shows Why Blue State Policies Just Aren't Working
CNN's Dana Bash: 'A Lot of People' Say the Trump Campaign Demonized the...

MAGA Defeats Magazines as American Voters Turn the Page on 'Cover Girl' Kamala

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Legacy media tried so hard to elect Kamala Harris. Democrat-loving publications put her on their front covers, trying to make their 'cover girl' the first woman in the White House. Of course, their efforts failed miserably just like Kamala's catastrophic campaign. It only proves magazines are no match for MAGA.

Advertisement

Check out these terrible tributes.

Yep, she should have picked Shapiro.

The covers all have a cringe factor. The Vogue cover makes her look like a laidback Count Chocula. The weirdest one was the New York Magazine cover with her atop a giant coconut. We couldn't remember what the coconut even meant. So, we looked it up. In July, Kamala said, 'You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.' Why that took off as a thing we'll never know. But, Kamala fans tried to make it work.

Instead, it sent mixed messages.

Yes, a coconut is associated with a racial slur that refers to a person who is brown on the outside but white on the inside. That wasn't the only problem with the brown and round emblem.

Recommended

No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL Prison Food
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Roll on.

The New York Magazine dung beetle ball cover makes so much sense in today's post-election context. It's so on the nose to have Kamala riding a huge ball of excrement about to roll over the Democrat Party. Good job!

These magazines tried to force Kamala on the voting public, but it only activated the political majority's gag reflex.

Advertisement

Yep, like in Mean Girls, the dying legacy media couldn't make Kamala happen.

With Kamala merchandise prices slashed in stores and public Kamala murals being painted over, don't be surprised to find these magazines headed to the shredder. Out with the fake, in with the real. Everyone knows Trump's triumphant re-election is the real cover story.

Tags: BIAS CAMPAIGN DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA LAPDOGS NEW YORK (MAGAZINE)

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL Prison Food
Amy Curtis
Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So' Moment and it was Glorious
justmindy
Alleged Political Strategist Rachel Bitecofer Fails to Realize Exactly Why Voters Chose Trump
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Special Ed Teacher: If You Voted Trump, ‘You Will End on a Stretcher, Gone … Forever '
Brett T.
The 'NY Times' Reports President Trump's Pick for Secretary of State
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL Prison Food Amy Curtis
Advertisement