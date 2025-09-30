Peace Through Strength Is Working

Bold leadership. Unwavering resolve. Decisive action.

President Trump and his administration are working overtime to better the nation and the world, and their policies of peace through strength are getting results.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the president announced a comprehensive 21-point plan to end the war in Gaza that could potentially achieve an “eternal” peace in the Middle East.

Due to the president’s leadership and extraordinary negotiating skills, in an unprecedented move, multiple Muslim leaders and nations have endorsed the plan, which would end the war, rebuild Gaza for the Palestinian people, return all of the remaining hostages, create a roadmap to prosperity for the region, and keep Israel safe.

While the terrorist group Hamas has yet to accept the deal, the president’s message was clear: “If Hamas refuses, Israel has my full support to finish the job.”

Here at home, the president is doing everything he can to protect the American people and federal ICE agents by deploying the National Guard to Democrat crime-ridden cities across the country. The days of tolerating leftist domestic terrorism and Antifa violence are over – there will be severe consequences for those who carry out any form of political violence.

Democrat governors in failed states like Oregon and Illinois apparently love crime, and their shrieking about law and order is falling on deaf ears. We know the president’s crackdown on crime works. Just look at the success seen in our nation’s capital. Following the deployment of the National Guard over the last three weeks, crime has dropped significantly. Property crime incidents dropped by 25% and reported violent crime incidents declined by 10%.

We finally have a president who cares about the American people and peace throughout the world.

Here at Twitchy, we pledge to continue reporting on President Trump’s unprecedented domestic and foreign policy successes, as well as tell the truth about the radical left and all they’re doing to hamstring this administration.

Time and time again, the Democrats show they are willing to put their lust for power ahead of the will and safety of the American people. They need to be exposed for their socialist and communist views and be forced to pay at the ballot box in November 2026. But we need your help.

By becoming a Twitchy VIP member, you will support our truthful reporting and join us in the fight for our nation's and the world’s future.

Now more than ever, it’s time to fight back even harder against the forces seeking to destroy the United States of America. We cannot let that happen.

Join us in our fight today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership and exclusive access to must-read articles, must-watch podcasts, and more.